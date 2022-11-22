Finishing Touches for Your Log Home

As you know by now, a log home can take whatever form you dream up – a rustic ranch on the prairie or a cozy cabin in the forest. Still shopping for your favorite look? Let our collection of timeless finds from a variety of styles inspire you.

*All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.*

1. Soup/Cereal Bowl Woodland by Homestudio, $26, replacements.com

2. Twisted Trails Rustic Black Walnut & Juniper Log Coffee Table, $1,319, logfurnitureplace.com

3. Rustic Carved Wood Natural Edge Entryway Log Accent Bench by Vintiquewise, $174, overstock.com

4. 6-Tier Silver Stag Head Candle Holder, $148, burkedecor.com

5. Longhorn Steer Hooked Wool Pillow, $100, chandler4corners.com

6. Clinton Modern Wingback Leather Chair, $3,170, rejuvenation.com

7. Evening Shade Fire Pit, $1,595, urbanforge.com

8. Bittle Camping Lantern Lamp by Loon Peak, $77, wayfair.com

9. Fly Fishing Accent Drink Table, $220, blackforestdecor.com

10. Cast Iron and Metal Mabry Adjustable Tractor Seat Stool, $200, worldmarket.com

Decor Directory

Shop these 10 retailers for rustic finds fit for your new log home.

