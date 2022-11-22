Finishing Touches for Your Log Home

As you know by now, a log home can take whatever form you dream up – a rustic ranch on the prairie or a cozy cabin in the forest. Still shopping for your favorite look? Let our collection of timeless finds from a variety of styles inspire you.
1. Soup/Cereal Bowl Woodland by Homestudio, $26, replacements.com
2. Twisted Trails Rustic Black Walnut & Juniper Log Coffee Table, $1,319, logfurnitureplace.com
3. Rustic Carved Wood Natural Edge Entryway Log Accent Bench by Vintiquewise, $174, overstock.com
4. 6-Tier Silver Stag Head Candle Holder, $148, burkedecor.com
5. Longhorn Steer Hooked Wool Pillow, $100, chandler4corners.com
6. Clinton Modern Wingback Leather Chair, $3,170, rejuvenation.com
7. Evening Shade Fire Pit, $1,595, urbanforge.com
8. Bittle Camping Lantern Lamp by Loon Peak, $77, wayfair.com
9. Fly Fishing Accent Drink Table, $220, blackforestdecor.com
10. Cast Iron and Metal Mabry Adjustable Tractor Seat Stool, $200, worldmarket.com
Decor Directory
Shop these 10 retailers for rustic finds fit for your new log home.
- Amish Outlet Store
- Avalanche Ranch Lighting
- Black Forest Decor
- The Cabin Place
- Camo Trading
- eCowhides
- Log Cabin Rustics
- Lone Star Western Decor
- Terry Wilson Antler Designs
- Woodland Creek’s Log Furniture Place