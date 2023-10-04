🔍
Fall Decor Touches to Embrace the Season

Add a touch of autumnal magic to your home and discover the serene and comforting feelings of the season.

Rustic fall wreath, $78, Etsy﻿

 

As the leaves start to turn and the air gets crisper, we’re drawn to autumn's cozy textures, rich hues and natural elements. From the classic pumpkin spice and harvest themes to modern and minimalist designs, fall home decor is all about making your living space feel inviting and welcoming. Add a touch of autumnal magic to your home and discover the serene and comforting feelings of the season. 

 

1. Rustic fall wreath, $78, Etsy

2. Halloween Pumpkin Holder with Ravens On Branch, $35, Plow & Hearth

3. 9" Pumpkin LED Candle Decoration, $15, Michael's

4. Decorative Acorn String Lights, $17, Amazon

5. 15" Autumn Lantern with LED Lights, $30, Bed Bath & Beyond

6. Throw Blanket, $35, Wayfair

7. Fall is My Favorite Lumbar Pillow, $15, Kirkland's

8. Harvest Pumpkin Stoneware Rectangular Serving Platter, $60, Pottery Barn

9. Woven Table Runner, $22, Amazon

10. Pumpkin Pitcher, $58, Mudpie

 

