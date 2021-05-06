Does Log Size Affect House Size?

Photos: Joe Hilliard / Home: Pioneer Log Homes of British Columbia

Her scenario led us to wonder: Should log diameter be more closely considered while you’re planning the size of your house?

Jesse: Large-diameter logs can intrude on the square footage of your interior a bit, but I think it’s less the loss of actual physical size that you feel and more a consideration of the home’s design overall.

The look you’re going for also matters. Large logs, whether they’re round or square, tend to have a heavier, more rustic feel, like you’d find in a lodge or a trapper’s cabin. A textured, hand-hewn finish also adds to this aesthetic. So in this case, large logs in a small footprint will convey this feeling quite well.

There aren’t any hard and fast rules or right or wrong answers — it’s simply a matter of personal preference, budget and design sense. The size of the logs is simply one piece in the toolkit. Good architects and designers will take log diameter into account while drafting the plans to ensure you have enough space, and the result will be a comfortable, harmonious home.