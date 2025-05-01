The Best of Both Worlds

Picture an old-fashioned log home nestled in the woods. With its timeless charm, this imgae evokes warmth and nostalgia — like a scene straight out of a Rockwell painting. But the reality is, many cabins of yesteryear were only ideal on paper. In fact, the log homes of the past were often far from cozy, lacking insulation and therefore vulnerable to drafts.



Fortunately, it's a completely different picture when it comes to modern log homes, which no longer face the same challenges. With smart building design, today's homeowners can enjoy the charm of a classic log home without sacrificing comfort thanks to advancements in energy efficiency.



Just ask Barry Ivey. After three decades in the log home industry, he has seen firsthand that tradition and innovation work hand in hand. Now serving as the president of Moosehead Cedar Log Homes in northern Maine, Barry emphasizes that ensuring your beautiful new log home meets today's efficiency standards comes down to two key factors: the materials used and how they come together.

This article is sponsored by Moosehead Cedar Log Homes.