Designs Built to Last

You’d think that log and timber houses would be immune to outdated design trends. After all, their singular, distinctive beauty has been around for centuries and will continue to endure for centuries more.
But even timeless wood homes can fall into the fad trap. If its lucky, a trend that really takes root has a lifespan of roughly a decade. Updating to keep pace with the latest fit-and-finish concepts is a lot more complicated, not to mention more costly, than, say, ditching those skinny jeans or flannel shirts from your wardrobe.
Fortunately, there’s a host of rustic design and decor elements that are as close to trend-proof as you can get. Here are nine of our best-loved log and timber home elements that will never go out of style.