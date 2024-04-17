Designs Built to Last

Over the past few years, the saying, “Money talks, wealth whispers,” has been a mantra many are embracing in the form of “quiet luxury,” from their clothes to their cars and yes, even their homes. How? By investing in quality, handmade furniture, superior textiles and top-drawer finishing materials, such as soapstone counters and reclaimed hardwood flooring. Yes, they will cost you a pretty penny upfront, but the likelihood that you’ll ever have to replace them because they tie your house to an outdated style are next to none. Best of all, log and timber homes fit squarely into this concept from the start.



Home by Honest Abe Log Homes and Molly Cooper, Cooper & Co.

Photo by Brandon Malone