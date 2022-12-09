🔍
Creating a Backyard Bonanza

A few strategic power plays can help you make the most of the outdoor space Mother Nature gave you.

Sure a backyard pool isn’t exactly a groundbreaking notion, but the difference between your average swimming hole and this one is the attention to detail that was taken to execute it. The organic shape of the pool is enhanced by pockets of landscaping, a two-tier birdbath and strategic decorative lighting. Not to mention, the tiny log pool house ties it all together with rustic aplomb. Roger Wade photo.

 

Log and timber homes are blessed with some of the most picturesque scenery any house could hope for. And while we don’t want to be so bold as to say we can best Mother Nature, a few strategic power plays can help you make the most of what she gave you. 

 

12 Features to Add a Little Oomph to Your Yard

1. Install a retractable movie screen or weather-safe TV

2. Invest in a tennis court, putting green or a basketball half-court 

3. Create an oversized chess/checkerboard out of squares of different types of grass or concrete pavers

4. Build a timber or log gazebo as a functional hardscape focal point (amp up the fun with an outdoor-grade pool table beneath it)

5. Add a dip or reflecting pool to a modest-size space

6. Incorporate an English-style glass greenhouse

7. Build a she-shed, studio or detached home office

8. Construct a tree house where even the adults will want to escape 

9. Include a full-scale outdoor kitchen, complete with sink, fridge and counters

10. Try a tiki bar on for size

11. Plant a manicured garden maze

12. Add a Japanese tea house complete with koi pond

 

