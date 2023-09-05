Cozy Fall Finds for Your Log Home

*All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.*

Fall is knocking on our doors, and September marks the beginning of the cozy season. As you prepare for the temperatures to gradually drop and the leaves to slowly change color, it's time to give your home a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Discover some ideas to help you welcome the season of colorful joy into your log home.

1. Fall Quote Wood Sign, $46+, Etsy

2. 28 Inch Oak Leaf & Pumpkin Wreath W/ Pine Cones, $77, Bed Bath & Beyond

3. Light Up Woodchip Woven Medium Pumpkin, $15, Target

4. Light Sienna Eucalyptus Garland, $36, Magnolia

5. Set of 3 Brass Mottled Mercury Glass Battery Operated LED Light Up Pumpkins, $43, Amazon

6. Solid Wood Table Lamp, $123, Wayfair

7. Small Copper Pumpkin Ceramic Acorn Scented Candle, $13, World Market

8. Falling Leaves 12" x 18" Throw Pillow, $40, Target

9. Set of 2 Wreath Wooden Home Wall Decor, $33, Amazon

10. Set of 3 Earth-Toned Fall Vase, $59, Bed Bath & Beyond

