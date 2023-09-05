🔍
Loghome Circ Ad Top Left
FOLLOW US >

Cozy Fall Finds for Your Log Home

Fall is knocking on our doors, and September marks the beginning of the cozy season.

wood-sign_11868_2023-09-05_14-57
wreath_11868_2023-09-05_14-57
woven-pumpkin_11868_2023-09-05_14-57
garland_11868_2023-09-05_14-57
pumpkins_11868_2023-09-05_14-57
lamp_11868_2023-09-05_14-57
candle_11868_2023-09-05_14-57
pillow_11868_2023-09-05_14-57
wall-hangings_11868_2023-09-05_14-57
vases_11868_2023-09-05_14-57

Fall Quote Wood Sign, $46+, Etsy﻿

 

*All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.*

 

Fall is knocking on our doors, and September marks the beginning of the cozy season. As you prepare for the temperatures to gradually drop and the leaves to slowly change color, it's time to give your home a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Discover some ideas to help you welcome the season of colorful joy into your log home. 

 

1. Fall Quote Wood Sign, $46+, Etsy

2. 28 Inch Oak Leaf & Pumpkin Wreath W/ Pine Cones, $77, Bed Bath & Beyond

3. Light Up Woodchip Woven Medium Pumpkin, $15, Target

4. Light Sienna Eucalyptus Garland, $36, Magnolia

5. Set of 3 Brass Mottled Mercury Glass Battery Operated LED Light Up Pumpkins, $43, Amazon

6. Solid Wood Table Lamp, $123, Wayfair

7. Small Copper Pumpkin Ceramic Acorn Scented Candle, $13, World Market

8. Falling Leaves 12" x 18" Throw Pillow, $40, Target

9. Set of 2 Wreath Wooden Home Wall Decor, $33, Amazon

10. Set of 3 Earth-Toned Fall Vase, $59, Bed Bath & Beyond

 

See more September decor on Timber Home Living and Cabin Life!

A00214-Bank-Barn-home-(40)_11868_2023-08-16_08-47
How to Leave ’Em Absolutely Floored
51_Coventry_Havens_Dawn_Front06_11868_2023-08-09_10-04
Tip: Making a First Impression
Mayer-Outdoor-Ottoman.jpg-2_11868_2023-08-03_14-29
An End-of-Summer Home Refresh
header_11868_2023-07-11_08-28
Prime Day 2023 Deals for Rustic Homes
T_WithoutZoom_11868_2023-07-05_08-41
Celebrate Summer All Month with These July Finds
LKB_0767-HDR_11868_2023-06-07_09-53
Living the Suite Life

Editor's Picks

All products featured are carefully reviewed and selected by our editors. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a commission from qualifying purchases.

Subscribe Now + Get 2 Free Gifts!