Steal a Few Design Tips From This Rustic Great Room

This majestic log home's great room boasts more than a few good design ideas.

Photography by Heidi Long
Home by Kalispell Montana Log Homes
 
When it comes to creating a sense of grandeur and coziness all at once, a handcrafted log home great room succeeds in spades.
 
  1. This home is wired for entertainment, but the nearly technology-free great room is designed for people truly connect in the warmth of a roaring fire in the fieldstone hearth.
  2. Standing-dead lodgepole pine —16 inches in diameter on average — was used to construct the home.
  3. The logs were hand-treated with an Osborn buffing brush to create a smooth-yet-natural finish that won’t mar the wood fibers.
  4. A custom-crafted stain — a mix of umber and water — allows the natural grain to emerge.
  5. French oak graces the floors in the great room and through the main living spaces of the home.
  6. High-performance windows not only allow this home to exceed the Vail, Colorado, area’s stringent energy standards, they frame the views of the world-famous ski slopes that lie just outside.
 

