Steal a Few Design Tips From This Rustic Great Room

This home is wired for entertainment, but the nearly technology-free great room is designed for people truly connect in the warmth of a roaring fire in the fieldstone hearth. Standing-dead lodgepole pine —16 inches in diameter on average — was used to construct the home. The logs were hand-treated with an Osborn buffing brush to create a smooth-yet-natural finish that won’t mar the wood fibers. A custom-crafted stain — a mix of umber and water — allows the natural grain to emerge. French oak graces the floors in the great room and through the main living spaces of the home. High-performance windows not only allow this home to exceed the Vail, Colorado, area’s stringent energy standards, they frame the views of the world-famous ski slopes that lie just outside.

When it comes to creating a sense of grandeur and coziness all at once, a handcrafted log home great room succeeds in spades.