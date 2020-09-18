🔍
FOLLOW US >
  1. Home
  2. Articles
  3. Design Your Log Home
  4. Rustic Fall Décor for Log Homes

Rustic Fall Décor for Log Homes

Whether a log lodge or little log cabin, get it ready for the new season with these cozy and creative finds!

*All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.
  

Maple Leaf Garland

Perfect for Northern log homes, this garland comes in two, 6.5-foot lengths woven with artificial maples leaves in a warm palette of fall colors.
Shop it here: amazon.com
 
 

Light-Up Wicker Pumpkin

Equal parts whimsical and rustic, this wicker pumpkin would be at home on any log cabin’s porch.
Shop it here: amazon.com
 
 

Fall Mason Jar Centerpiece

This timeless piece is handcrafted, so you can customize the colors of the mason jars!
Shop it here: amazon.com
 
 

Galvanized Pumpkins

 
Whether your prop it up on the porch, on the mantel or as part of a seasonal tablescape, this galvanized metal pumpkin will be right at home in any modern farmhouse design scheme!
Shop it here: amazon.com
 
 

The Freshest Faux Flowers

A metal pitcher filled with faux fall flowers makes for easy and long-lasting seasonal décor you can pull out year-after-year.
Shop it here: amazon.com
 
 

Vintage-Look Vase

A some patina to your fall décor with this old-fashioned milk jug vase.
Shop it here: amazon.com
 
 

The Perfect Planter for Mums

It’s not fall until there are mums on the porch! These barrel planters come in a variety of sizes for easy container gardening.
Shop it here: amazon.com
 
 

Fall Harvest Wreath

Leaves, twigs and berries come together to create a perfectly autumnal wreath in fall’s best hues.
Shop it here: amazon.com
 
 

Burlap Pumpkins

Burlap gives these tabletop pumpkins an undeniably rustic spin.
Shop it here: amazon.com
 

Cabin-Ready Shower Hooks

Don’t forget the bathroom! These maple leaf and pinecone shower hooks add a little fall flair to cabin bathrooms.
Shop it here: amazon.com

Steal an Idea or Two From This Exceptional Outd...

Details Future Homeowners Should Know

The Style of Home for You

Smart Window Choices for Every Budget

How to Design a Kitchen That's Equally Stylish ...

Win a 2019 Issue of Cozy Cabins & Cottages