*All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.
Maple Leaf Garland
Perfect for Northern log homes, this garland comes in two, 6.5-foot lengths woven with artificial maples leaves in a warm palette of fall colors.
Light-Up Wicker Pumpkin
Equal parts whimsical and rustic, this wicker pumpkin would be at home on any log cabin’s porch.
Fall Mason Jar Centerpiece
This timeless piece is handcrafted, so you can customize the colors of the mason jars!
Galvanized Pumpkins
Whether your prop it up on the porch, on the mantel or as part of a seasonal tablescape, this galvanized metal pumpkin will be right at home in any modern farmhouse design scheme!
The Freshest Faux Flowers
A metal pitcher filled with faux fall flowers makes for easy and long-lasting seasonal décor you can pull out year-after-year.
Vintage-Look Vase
A some patina to your fall décor with this old-fashioned milk jug vase.
The Perfect Planter for Mums
It’s not fall until there are mums on the porch! These barrel planters come in a variety of sizes for easy container gardening.
Fall Harvest Wreath
Leaves, twigs and berries come together to create a perfectly autumnal wreath in fall’s best hues.
Burlap Pumpkins
Burlap gives these tabletop pumpkins an undeniably rustic spin.
Cabin-Ready Shower Hooks
Don’t forget the bathroom! These maple leaf and pinecone shower hooks add a little fall flair to cabin bathrooms.
