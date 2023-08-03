An End-of-Summer Home Refresh

*All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.*

As the sun begins to set on another beautiful summer, it's time to embrace the last bit of the season and give your home an end-of-summer refresh. August is perfect for transitional home decor, so celebrate the final month of summer with these pieces before the coming of autumn coziness.

1. Ivory And Terracotta Checkered Throw Blanket, $50, World Market

2. 35.5in Wood Lakyn Wall Clock, $150, Home Goods

3. Faux Cowhide Throw Pillow, $27, Bed Bath & Beyond / Overstock

4. Bear Silhouette Corner Breadbox, $220, Black Forest Decor

5. 3 Piece Wagon Wheel Rocking Chair Set, $270, Amazon

6. Tan and White Wildflower Table Runner, $60, Kirkland's

7. Indica Natural and Clear Candle Holder, $32, Bed Bath & Beyond / Overstock

8. Rustic Reclaimed Wood Shelf & Coat Rack, $90, Black Forest Decor

9. Outdoor Ottoman, $103, Wayfair

10. Wood Wall Mirror, Set of 2, $170, Target

See more August decor on Timber Home Living and Cabin Life!