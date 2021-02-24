🔍
A Rustic Log Home Bathroom, Built for Relaxation

The perfect blend of wood and stone elevates the humble bathroom into a place of rustic relaxation. Here are a few smart ideas to steal for your own log home retreat:

Photography by Brandon Malone
 
  1. Knotty pine log walls finished in a clear-coat stain are the perfect canvas for the room’s rugged-chic finishes.
  2. Porcelain tiles in varying shades of brown, tan and blue create a beautiful mosaic underfoot while they waterproof the floor beneath the freestanding clawfoot tub.
  3. The variety of wood tones and stain shades in the hickory cabinet, reclaimed-wood countertop and pine walls and ceiling create visual interest with one simple building material.
  4. Clear-paned, double-hung windows allow both sunlight and fresh air to circulate around the small room.
  5. A hollowed-out rock serves as a wash basin and an artistic focal point.
 
