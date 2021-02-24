A Rustic Log Home Bathroom, Built for Relaxation

Home by Honest Abe Log Homes
- Knotty pine log walls finished in a clear-coat stain are the perfect canvas for the room’s rugged-chic finishes.
- Porcelain tiles in varying shades of brown, tan and blue create a beautiful mosaic underfoot while they waterproof the floor beneath the freestanding clawfoot tub.
- The variety of wood tones and stain shades in the hickory cabinet, reclaimed-wood countertop and pine walls and ceiling create visual interest with one simple building material.
- Clear-paned, double-hung windows allow both sunlight and fresh air to circulate around the small room.
- A hollowed-out rock serves as a wash basin and an artistic focal point.
