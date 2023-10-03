A Mood-Board Muse for Every Style

Does decorating a new log home feel overwhelming? Anyone with an eye for design will tell you the same secret: pick an inspiration piece, and go from there. With these examples, you’ll see it’s as easy as pulling a single thread. Here are some chic schemes to get you started:
*All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.*
Scandi Simplicity
The clean-lined, function-driven design of a vintage freestanding fireplace with mid-mod flair simply lends itself to a Scandinavian scheme. Pursue a palette of light and airy neutrals, objects with simple lines, nods to nature and a hint of minimalism.
Starting point: Vintage Mid Century Green Porcelain Enamel Malm “Fire Duke” Fireplace, $2,495, urbanamericana.com
Wishbone Chair in Oiled Oak, $985, dwr.com
Bell Pendant Lamp by Lund + Rudbeck for Normann Copenhagen, $380, danishdesignstore.com
Mongolian Faux Fur Hide, $79, potterybarn.com
Solid Wood Stump Stool, $345, 2modern.com
Set of Two Coffee Tables in Walnut, $315, etsy.com/shop/jbhomedesignstudio
Oscar Pillow in Natural/Grey/Camel, $310, johannahoward.com
Metal Firewood Basket, $130, etsy.com/shop/oldcraftsareback
Elder 04 Rug in Olive, from $1,295, nordicknots.com
Starting point: Vintage Mid Century Green Porcelain Enamel Malm “Fire Duke” Fireplace, $2,495, urbanamericana.com
Starting point: Vintage Mid Century Green Porcelain Enamel Malm “Fire Duke” Fireplace, $2,495, urbanamericana.com
1. Wishbone Chair in Oiled Oak, $985, dwr.com
2. Bell Pendant Lamp by Lund + Rudbeck for Normann Copenhagen, $380, danishdesignstore.com
3. Mongolian Faux Fur Hide, $79, potterybarn.com
4. Solid Wood Stump Stool, $345, 2modern.com
5. Set of Two Coffee Tables in Walnut, $315, etsy.com/shop/jbhomedesignstudio
6. Oscar Pillow in Natural/Grey/Camel, $310, johannahoward.com
7. Metal Firewood Basket, $130, etsy.com/shop/oldcraftsareback
8. Elder 04 Rug in Olive, from $1,295, nordicknots.com
Home on the Range
A chandelier with subtle equestrian nods and rugged-but-refined sensibility calls for a collection inspired by the American West. Leather, hide, mixed metals and a color palette rooted in the land make for a decor scheme that’s right at home on the range.
Tumbleweed Trail Quilt, $100, rods.com
Plain In Nail Heads Mirror, $580, lonestarwesterndecor.com
Grandma’s Rug Woven Blanket, $70, n8vmovement.com
Heirloom Leather Sling Chair by Four Hands, $3,580, chairish.com
Bucking Bronco Graphic Print #1, from $30, etsy.com/shop/headweststudio
Alora Lighting Valise 20” Wide LED Bath Bar in Vintage Brass/Cognac, $638, build.com
Brown Faux Cowhide Area Rug, from $110, rugsusa.com
Kudu Horn Sconce, $329, shadesoflight.com
Starting point: Chaney 9 Light Chandelier by Arteriors Home, $2,145, 1800lighting.com
1. Tumbleweed Trail Quilt, $100, rods.com
2. Plain In Nail Heads Mirror, $580, lonestarwesterndecor.com
3. Grandma’s Rug Woven Blanket, $70, n8vmovement.com
4. Heirloom Leather Sling Chair by Four Hands, $3,580, chairish.com
5. Bucking Bronco Graphic Print #1, from $30, etsy.com/shop/headweststudio
6. Alora Lighting Valise 20” Wide LED Bath Bar in Vintage Brass/Cognac, $638, build.com
7. Brown Faux Cowhide Area Rug, from $110, rugsusa.com
8. Kudu Horn Sconce, $329, shadesoflight.com
The Good Ol’ Days
Do vintage heirlooms and hand-me-downs have you feeling nostalgic for days spent on the water and nights around the campfire? Recapture the ambiance of camp and cabin getaways with these vintage (and vintage-inspired!) finds.
Maine Pennant, $28, oxfordpennant.com
Byer of Maine Pangean Butterfly Chair, $140, bespokepost.com
Splatter Beverage Dispenser with Stand in Blue Splatter, $150, crowcanyonhome.com
Trout Hooked Wool Hickory Bench, $700, blackforestdecor.com
Wool Pillow Cover, $95, etsy.com/shop/woolsidegoods
11 Drawer Industrial Cabinet Circa 1950s, $1,199, rejuvenation.com
Factory2 Indoor/Outdoor Sconce in Juniper Gloss, $500, schoolhouse.com
Camp Tall Lantern, $199, arhaus.com
Starting point: The Warrior Paddle, $73, onquata.com
1. Maine Pennant, $28, oxfordpennant.com
2. Byer of Maine Pangean Butterfly Chair, $140, bespokepost.com
3. Splatter Beverage Dispenser with Stand in Blue Splatter, $150, crowcanyonhome.com
4. Trout Hooked Wool Hickory Bench, $700, blackforestdecor.com
5. Wool Pillow Cover, $95, etsy.com/shop/woolsidegoods
6. 11 Drawer Industrial Cabinet Circa 1950s, $1,199, rejuvenation.com
7. Factory2 Indoor/Outdoor Sconce in Juniper Gloss, $500, schoolhouse.com
8. Camp Tall Lantern, $199, arhaus.com
Farm Fresh
Sometimes, your inspiration might be the pastoral view right outside your very own windows. Or, if you’re lucky, a Dutch door. Lean into the down-home sensibility of a Dutch door and curate your own fairy tale farmhouse.
Holloway XL Tripod Floor Lamp in Natural Oak, $3,259, visualcomfort.com
Unlacquered Solid Brass Hanging Pot and Pan Rail, $117, etsy.com/shop/thebrassdesigns
Lithuanian Linen Runner, Green Stripe, $68, shopterrain.com
Hyannis Linen Duvet Cover, $428, serenaandlily.com
Suzanne Kasler Henri Dining Table, $2,299, ballarddesigns.com
The Original™ Warehouse Gooseneck Light, $640, barnlight.com
Vintage European Zinc Farm Bucket, $75, etsy.com/shop/chasevintage
Two-Tone Stepback Cabinet, $4,199, rejuvenation.com
Starting point: Farmhouse Dutch Door, $2,338, rustica.com
1. Holloway XL Tripod Floor Lamp in Natural Oak, $3,259, visualcomfort.com
2. Unlacquered Solid Brass Hanging Pot and Pan Rail, $117, etsy.com/shop/thebrassdesigns
3. Lithuanian Linen Runner, Green Stripe, $68, shopterrain.com
4. Hyannis Linen Duvet Cover, $428, serenaandlily.com
5. Suzanne Kasler Henri Dining Table, $2,299, ballarddesigns.com
6. The Original™ Warehouse Gooseneck Light, $640, barnlight.com
7. Vintage European Zinc Farm Bucket, $75, etsy.com/shop/chasevintage
8. Two-Tone Stepback Cabinet, $4,199, rejuvenation.com