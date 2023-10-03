A Mood-Board Muse for Every Style

Does decorating a new log home feel overwhelming? Anyone with an eye for design will tell you the same secret: pick an inspiration piece, and go from there. With these examples, you’ll see it’s as easy as pulling a single thread. Here are some chic schemes to get you started:

Scandi Simplicity

The clean-lined, function-driven design of a vintage freestanding fireplace with mid-mod flair simply lends itself to a Scandinavian scheme. Pursue a palette of light and airy neutrals, objects with simple lines, nods to nature and a hint of minimalism.

Starting point: Vintage Mid Century Green Porcelain Enamel Malm “Fire Duke” Fireplace, $2,495, urbanamericana.com

Starting point: Vintage Mid Century Green Porcelain Enamel Malm “Fire Duke” Fireplace, $2,495, urbanamericana.com

1. Wishbone Chair in Oiled Oak, $985, dwr.com

2. Bell Pendant Lamp by Lund + Rudbeck for Normann Copenhagen, $380, danishdesignstore.com

3. Mongolian Faux Fur Hide, $79, potterybarn.com

4. Solid Wood Stump Stool, $345, 2modern.com

5. Set of Two Coffee Tables in Walnut, $315, etsy.com/shop/jbhomedesignstudio

6. Oscar Pillow in Natural/Grey/Camel, $310, johannahoward.com

7. Metal Firewood Basket, $130, etsy.com/shop/oldcraftsareback

8. Elder 04 Rug in Olive, from $1,295, nordicknots.com





Home on the Range

A chandelier with subtle equestrian nods and rugged-but-refined sensibility calls for a collection inspired by the American West. Leather, hide, mixed metals and a color palette rooted in the land make for a decor scheme that’s right at home on the range.

Chaney 9 Light Chandelier by Arteriors Home, $2,145, 1800lighting.com

Starting point: Chaney 9 Light Chandelier by Arteriors Home, $2,145, 1800lighting.com

1. Tumbleweed Trail Quilt, $100, rods.com

2. Plain In Nail Heads Mirror, $580, lonestarwesterndecor.com

3. Grandma’s Rug Woven Blanket, $70, n8vmovement.com

4. Heirloom Leather Sling Chair by Four Hands, $3,580, chairish.com

5. Bucking Bronco Graphic Print #1, from $30, etsy.com/shop/headweststudio

6. Alora Lighting Valise 20” Wide LED Bath Bar in Vintage Brass/Cognac, $638, build.com

7. Brown Faux Cowhide Area Rug, from $110, rugsusa.com

8. Kudu Horn Sconce, $329, shadesoflight.com





The Good Ol’ Days

Do vintage heirlooms and hand-me-downs have you feeling nostalgic for days spent on the water and nights around the campfire? Recapture the ambiance of camp and cabin getaways with these vintage (and vintage-inspired!) finds.

The Warrior Paddle, $73, onquata.com

Starting point: The Warrior Paddle, $73, onquata.com

1. Maine Pennant, $28, oxfordpennant.com

2. Byer of Maine Pangean Butterfly Chair, $140, bespokepost.com

3. Splatter Beverage Dispenser with Stand in Blue Splatter, $150, crowcanyonhome.com

4. Trout Hooked Wool Hickory Bench, $700, blackforestdecor.com

5. Wool Pillow Cover, $95, etsy.com/shop/woolsidegoods

6. 11 Drawer Industrial Cabinet Circa 1950s, $1,199, rejuvenation.com

7. Factory2 Indoor/Outdoor Sconce in Juniper Gloss, $500, schoolhouse.com

8. Camp Tall Lantern, $199, arhaus.com





Farm Fresh

Sometimes, your inspiration might be the pastoral view right outside your very own windows. Or, if you’re lucky, a Dutch door. Lean into the down-home sensibility of a Dutch door and curate your own fairy tale farmhouse.

Two-Tone Stepback Cabinet, $4,199, rejuvenation.com

Farmhouse Dutch Door, $2,338, rustica.com

Starting point: Farmhouse Dutch Door, $2,338, rustica.com

1. Holloway XL Tripod Floor Lamp in Natural Oak, $3,259, visualcomfort.com

2. Unlacquered Solid Brass Hanging Pot and Pan Rail, $117, etsy.com/shop/thebrassdesigns

3. Lithuanian Linen Runner, Green Stripe, $68, shopterrain.com

4. Hyannis Linen Duvet Cover, $428, serenaandlily.com

5. Suzanne Kasler Henri Dining Table, $2,299, ballarddesigns.com

6. The Original™ Warehouse Gooseneck Light, $640, barnlight.com

7. Vintage European Zinc Farm Bucket, $75, etsy.com/shop/chasevintage

8. Two-Tone Stepback Cabinet, $4,199, rejuvenation.com

