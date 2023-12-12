A Fireside Delight

Home by Appalachian Log Homes

Styled by Debra Grahl

As proof positive that a well-planned log cabin never goes out of style, this 2,000-square-foot rustic retreat is every bit as fashionable today as it was when we first featured it in 2008, thanks to a host of timeless design choices. The living room is the centerpiece of it all.

1. True to the Appalachian style, the 12-by-8-inch western hemlock logs have a hewn finish, adding texture to tradition.

2. Built with Tennessee fieldstone in warm shades of brown, gray and gold, the fireplace is the room’s dominant feature.

3. Wide bands of white chinking not only infuse the space with Southern-style character, they also make the home weathertight.

4. Throughout the room, table lamps in all sizes and motifs supply a soft glow to the cozy quarters.

5. Reclaimed heart pine beams from an old distillery were given new purpose as flooring through the space.