2022 Prime Day Deals to Upgrade Your Outdoor Space

* All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.*

Amazon’s Prime Day returns this summer, running July 12 through July 13. The two-day event features deals on top brands, best-selling items and plenty of summer essentials.

Outdoor entertainment must-haves are scattered through the deal pages, making it easy to step up your game and end the summer on a high note. Don’t miss out on these deals when Prime Day ends!

Bliss Hammocks 60in Wide Cotton Rope Hammock, $66. Shop the deal here. 50in Garden Bench by FDW, $76. Shop the deal here. Margaritaville Sounds of Paradise Outdoor Tiki Torch Bluetooth Light-Up Speaker, $63. Shop the deal here. TIKI Brand Tiedye Outdoor Torch, Pack of 3, $26. Shop the deal here. Christopher Knight Outdoor Acacia Sofa Set, $543. Shop the deal here. Keter Maple Raised Garden Bed, $64. Shop the deal here. Amazon Basics 34-Inch Natural Stone Fire Pit, $130. Shop the deal here. Pamapic 11x11 Pop Up Gazebo, $140. Shop the deal here. Char-Broil Performance Series 2-Burner Cabinet Liquid Propane Gas Grill, $288. Shop the deal here. Previous Next

Bliss Hammocks 60in Wide Cotton Rope Hammock, $66. Shop the deal here.

See Also: Creating Your Perfect Outdoor Space