Winter Decor to Start Your New Year Off Right

Let your home become a cozy haven from the elements with these winter-inspired decor finds.

Winter Lambs Ear Wreath, $55+, Etsy﻿

 

As the holiday season winds down, winter is visiting in full swing. A new year is beginning, temperatures are dropping and the snow is falling, making it the perfect time to reflect on your home's interior. Let your home become a cozy haven from the elements with these winter-inspired decor finds.

 

1. Winter Lambs Ear Wreath, $55+, Etsy

2. Recycled Wood Deer Head, $72, Rustike Marketplace

3. Winter Porch Sign, $70, Kinfolk and Friends Decor and Design

4. Winter Sparkle Jacquard Table Runner, $14, Michael's

5. Winter Forest 2pc Serving Bowl Set, $42, Bed Bath & Beyond

6. Rustic Wood Snowflake Banner, $30, Etsy

7. Majestic Winter Vase, $29, Wayfair

8. Antler Wreath Hanger, $69+, Pottery Barn

9. Hello Winter Doormat, $35, Kirkland's

10. Winter Tiered Tray Decor Bundle, $15+, Etsy

 

Subscribe Now + Get 2 Free Gifts!