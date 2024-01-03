Winter Decor to Start Your New Year Off Right

As the holiday season winds down, winter is visiting in full swing. A new year is beginning, temperatures are dropping and the snow is falling, making it the perfect time to reflect on your home's interior. Let your home become a cozy haven from the elements with these winter-inspired decor finds.

*All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.*

1. Winter Lambs Ear Wreath, $55+, Etsy

2. Recycled Wood Deer Head, $72, Rustike Marketplace

3. Winter Porch Sign, $70, Kinfolk and Friends Decor and Design

4. Winter Sparkle Jacquard Table Runner, $14, Michael's

5. Winter Forest 2pc Serving Bowl Set, $42, Bed Bath & Beyond

6. Rustic Wood Snowflake Banner, $30, Etsy

7. Majestic Winter Vase, $29, Wayfair

8. Antler Wreath Hanger, $69+, Pottery Barn

9. Hello Winter Doormat, $35, Kirkland's

10. Winter Tiered Tray Decor Bundle, $15+, Etsy

