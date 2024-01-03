Winter Decor to Start Your New Year Off Right

As the holiday season winds down, winter is visiting in full swing. A new year is beginning, temperatures are dropping and the snow is falling, making it the perfect time to reflect on your home's interior. Let your home become a cozy haven from the elements with these winter-inspired decor finds.
*All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.*
1. Winter Lambs Ear Wreath, $55+, Etsy
2. Recycled Wood Deer Head, $72, Rustike Marketplace
3. Winter Porch Sign, $70, Kinfolk and Friends Decor and Design
4. Winter Sparkle Jacquard Table Runner, $14, Michael's
5. Winter Forest 2pc Serving Bowl Set, $42, Bed Bath & Beyond
6. Rustic Wood Snowflake Banner, $30, Etsy
7. Majestic Winter Vase, $29, Wayfair
8. Antler Wreath Hanger, $69+, Pottery Barn
9. Hello Winter Doormat, $35, Kirkland's
10. Winter Tiered Tray Decor Bundle, $15+, Etsy