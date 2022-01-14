

Since the earliest days of humankind, we’ve gathered around a fire for warmth, protection, food preparation and community. And while we no longer rely on an open flame for cooking or heat, there’s still something about fire that draws us to it. Fire is primal; it’s mesmerizing; it’s comforting.

Smart Positioning

In addition to aesthetics, there are other reasons fireplaces are most frequently located in the great room . In the vast majority of floor plans, the great room is flanked by bedrooms, home offices and the like, so if the intent is to provide a heat source as well as a focal point, placing it in the middle of the plan makes sense. However, wood-burning fireplaces and chimneys can be massive, so they’re typically installed in a chase protruding outside the home in an effort to conserve livable space inside. Instead of serving as a viable supplementary heat source, this placement could cause unwanted air infiltration. Why?

A fireplace relies on the buoyancy of its hot exhaust for combustion and airflow up the chimney, but when the chimney is on the exterior of the house, its ability to resist the negative pressure inside the house is weakened. So placing it on an exterior wall in the great room actually can bring cold air into the home when the fireplace isn’t in use.

To create radiant heat and keep it indoors, position your hearth in the center of the plan, containing all four of the chimney’s faces inside, and add a ceiling fan to circulate the warmed air throughout the room.

Another factor to consider is the impact the fireplace will have on your home’s roofline. Building codes typically require that a chimney rise a minimum of 3 feet above the highest point and at least 2 feet above any roof surface within 10 feet of it. Therefore, if the fireplace is on a sidewall where the roofline slopes down, a very tall chimney or stovepipe may be required. Again, placing the fireplace in the center of the home, where the ridgeline is typically the tallest, will enable you to reduce the height, improving the look and potentially saving you money on materials.



Additional Locations

Kitchens.

Bedrooms/Bathrooms.

Installing a fireplace in a master bedroom or bathroom provides a spark of luxury , and for these locations, direct-vent gas models are the smart choice. These self-contained, sealed units are vented through the nearest exterior wall, so they don’t require chimneys, nor do they need structural reinforcement to carry their weight the way masonry hearths do. (Plus, who wants to lug firewood and deal with the mess from embers created by a wood-burning fireplace in and out of the master suite?)

As for placement, raise the unit up from the floor a few feet so that you can see the hearth while lying in bed or relaxing in a warm bath. To economize, consider installing a two- or even three-sided unit on the wall that divides the master bedroom and bath so you can enjoy the fire from both spaces — a two-for-one bargain!



Home Offices.

Outdoors.

Regardless of location, every home can benefit from having a fireplace or two. Be sure to carefully weigh your options against how you plan to use the fireplace, as well as your budget, and ask both your designer and builder for advice. As a team, you’ll find the perfect unit that will get you fired up about life in your log or timber home.