Warm and Inviting Home Decor for Hosting

As the colorful leaves gently fall and the temperature continues to drop, November calls for a cozy and inviting home.

Thanksgiving Pie Garland, $18, Etsy﻿

 

As the colorful leaves gently fall and the temperature continues to drop, November calls for a cozy and inviting home. From hosting family gatherings to warm nights in, this month is sure to bring along plenty of excitement. Explore these products to help you create a welcoming haven that will make the most of this enchanting time of year.

 

1. Thanksgiving Pie Garland, $18, Etsy

2. Pumpkin Chip and Dip Set, $43, Mudpie

3. Gather Here Coir Doormat, $17, World Market

4. Gobble Thanksgiving Hooked Throw Pillow, $18, Michael's

5. 24 Inch Fall Wreath, $40, Amazon

6. Wooden and Metal Thankful Table Decor, $32, Bed Bath & Beyond

7. Turkey Salt & Pepper Shakers, $30, Pottery Barn

8. Pumpkin Stoneware Soup Bowl, $7, JCPenney

9. Acacia Wood Salad Bowl, $29+, West Elm

10. 24 Pc. Thankful Grateful Blessed Thanksgiving Chargers, $13, Oriental Trading

 

See more November decor on Timber Home Living!

Subscribe Now + Get 2 Free Gifts!