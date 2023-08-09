Tip: Making a First Impression

Does your home need a refresh for the new season (or any reason)? Start with the first thing guests see: your front door. Not only is it a prime place to express your personal style, it’s good for your wallet in more ways than one. Updating exterior doors can increase your home’s value — a 75 percent potential return-on-investment, according to Quality Overhead Door.

Heed these ideas to put your home’s best face forward.

Design

The front door is often the first chance to set the tone for all that lies behind it. Pick complementary style choices instead of contrasting. A rough-sawn option with sturdy wood often fits the rustic log and timber home aesthetic.

Paint/Stain Color

Something as simple as changing your door’s color can have a major impact. If your door gets a lot of natural light, a medium or dark shade is a great choice. Lighter hues work best if your door is in a shaded area.

Hardware

Pay attention to the details; they can make or break your design. Hinges, knockers and doorknobs may seem inconsequential, but they pull the whole look together. Coordinate your choices to the metal elements found inside your home for a streamlined look.

Extras

The front door might be the focal point, but there are other elements to the front entrance that matter. Sidelights, transoms, address numbers, doormats, light fixtures and porch decor draw your visitors in. And after your hard work is finished, don’t forget to protect it all from sun and water damage with deep overhangs.

See also: 4 Easy Ways to Add Instant Curb Appeal