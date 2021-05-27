Take a Few Tips From This Pretty-But-Practical Kitchen

Home by Expedition Log & Timber Homes

Photo by Roger Wade

Corner Pantry

Not only does a corner walk-in pantry better utilize space that’s often wasted, it doesn’t interfere with the flow of the kitchen’s work zones.

Cozy Ceiling Height

A lowered ceiling, clad in tongue-and-groove and stained a rich chocolate brown, creates a warm atmosphere while it places the room’s general and task lighting closer to the work surfaces.

Rustic Backsplash

Opting for a stone backsplash in lieu of more traditional tile gives a home of any size that cozy-cabin vibe.

Warm Wood Tones

Between cabinets , posts and beams and hardwood floors, a log or timber home’s kitchen can be dominated by wood tones. Brighten things up with a lighter granite or quartz countertop. A honed finish with a live edge (like this one) will keep it from feeling too contemporary.

Plenty of Seating

Company gathers in the kitchen, so ensure you have space for spectators while you cook. The deep overhang of this island allows six people to sit in comfort, and the wide berth that surrounds it ensures the resident chef has plenty of room to maneuver.