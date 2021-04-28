Spruce Up Your Log Home for Summer

*All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.
Don’t Forget Fido
Four-legged family members need a spot to chill out (literally!) after a long day running around the cabin. This elevated cooling bed is top rated on chewy.com.
A Truly Rugged Rug
Sand, dirt and everything else that comes with old-fashioned summer fun is no match for a Ruggable rug, which features a removable top you can pull up and put directly in the washer. Their outdoor line features patterns that pair perfectly with a rustic porch or patio. Shop it at ruggable.com.
String Lights With Style
These Edison-bulb style outdoor string lights have an antique look that will feel right at home on a log home porch! Shop it at amazon.com.
Pile on the Pillows
These outdoor pillows are not only a quick way to spruce up your porch furniture, they’ll be perfectly on-theme for Fourth of July celebrations. Shop them at worldmarket.com.
Fire It Up
A safe and reliable fire pit is a must for cool nights in the country. Here’s a chic option that’s buget-friendly too! Shop it at wayfair.com.
Hang Out
This hammock boasts nearly 20,000 five-star reviews on amazon.com, comes in more than 40 colors and patterns, and is priced just over $100. You know where to find us this summer. Shop it at amazon.com
Adorn the Door
Think wreaths are just for the holidays? Not when such cheery and charming options like this one exist! Shop it at wayfair.com
Create a Warm Welcome
This creative door mat combo is actually two mats – a handwoven checkered rug to be layered under a coir mat. Versatile and durable! Shop it at amazon.com.