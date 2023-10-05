Rock the House with Stone Accents

Timeless in both style and sturdiness, stone and wood are two of Mother Nature’s best mediums. Together, they’re a match made in heaven. From towering stacked-stone fireplaces to luxe marble countertops to river-rock trimmed exteriors to hardscaped back yards and rugged stacked-rock fire pits, stone is everywhere you look in custom home design (even the faux stuff!). For log and timber homes, it’s not just an accessory but a key player. To get your creativity flowing, we’ve corralled some hot stone products — real and manmade; indoors and out.

OUTDOORS

A big reason log and timber structures are right at home in remote and even rugged locales is their use of natural materials — including stone. Here are a few ways to put both the beauty and brawn of stone to work on your home’s exterior.

Home by Expedition Log Homes. Photography by Roger Wade, Courtesy of Expedition Log Homes.

Manmade: Stack ’em High

This Montana half-log home from Expedition Log Homes is a study in masterful mixing of materials, with its turret and foundation encased in an Owens Corning cultured (manufactured) stone. Shop similar products at culturedstone.com.

Photo courtesy of Caesarstone Photo courtesy of Caesarstone

Previous Next

Photo courtesy of Caesarstone

Manmade: Kitchen Duty

As the way we live in our outdoor spaces has become more sophisticated, so have the furnishings and finishes we choose. This year, longtime household favorite Caesarstone introduced not just porcelain and natural stone into their collection, but also additional outdoor surface materials that are sturdier and chicer than ever. With options like outdoor-ready porcelain and quartz that mimic the beautiful veining and colors of natural stone, your kitchen just may get jealous.

Home by Chas Architects and Hearthstone Homes. Photo by Laura Buchanan.

Natural: Step it Up

Swap standard concrete in garden pathways and patios for striking stones that reinforce the natural beauty of an al fresco setting. Slate is gorgeous but potentially slippery, so options like flagstone or limestone may be a safer and equally attractive selection. (Bonus points for local stone, as seen in this Texas back yard!) Using a base of gravel can help it all stay in place.