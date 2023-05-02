🔍
Mother's Day Gifts for the Mom in Your Life

Whether you're shopping for a family member, spouse or friend, every mom deserves to be pampered this Mother's Day.

1. Bodum Assam Tea Press, $40, Crate & Barrel

Whether you're shopping for a family member, spouse or friend, every mom deserves to be pampered this Mother's Day. The holiday is May 14 this year, and if you're in a pickle trying to find a gift, see these highly-ranked options for the log-loving mom in your life.

 

1. Bodum Assam Tea Press, $40, Crate & Barrel 

2. Multi-Pocket Canvas Market Tote, $55+, Food52

3. Harvest Basket, $59, Amazon

4. Wine & Cheese Picnic Basket, $90, Wayfair

5. Morgan Wine Glasses, Set of 4, $56, Anthropologie

6. Oak wih bark bathtub tray, $72+, Etsy

7. Mama Bear Mug, $17, Natural Life

8. Wood Cookbook Stand, $23, Amazon

9. Plant the Box Scented Candles, $30+, Food52

10. Handwoven Wicker Picnic Basket & Wine Caddy, $139, Pottery Barn

 

