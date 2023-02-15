Shop the Look: Mom and Pop Shop

Situated on 240 acres of pastoral Pennsylvania countryside, every square foot of the Karchner family log home is a testament to the timelessness of these structures. On the lowest level though, one corner of the nearly 6,000-square-foot home offers the chance to travel back in time. Outfitted with vintage-style signage, patinaed finishes, an antique cash register, jars of canned goods and plenty of penny candy for the grandkids, the family’s makeshift general store showcases their love for heirlooms and antiques. Get the look in your own space with these fun, old-fashioned finds.