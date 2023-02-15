Shop the Look: Mom and Pop Shop

Log Provider/Designer: Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes
Situated on 240 acres of pastoral Pennsylvania countryside, every square foot of the Karchner family log home is a testament to the timelessness of these structures. On the lowest level though, one corner of the nearly 6,000-square-foot home offers the chance to travel back in time. Outfitted with vintage-style signage, patinaed finishes, an antique cash register, jars of canned goods and plenty of penny candy for the grandkids, the family’s makeshift general store showcases their love for heirlooms and antiques. Get the look in your own space with these fun, old-fashioned finds.
Shop the Products
1. Personalized General Store Sign from Lizton Sign Shop, $20 and up, etsy.com
2. Galvanized Steel Wall Shelves from Colonial Tin Works, $101, amazon.com
3. Wrought-Iron Adjustable Table Lamp, $130, vermontcountrystore.com
4. Try Our Milkshakes Sign from ChicoCreekSigns, $20 and up, etsy.com
5. Glass Storage Jars with Clamp Lids, $9, worldmarket.com
6. Early 1900s National Brass Cash Register, $1,480, 1stdibs.com
7. Decorative Vintage Style Market Scale from The Country House Collection, $69, amazon.com
8. Victorian Antique Metal Cake Stand from FoodyStyley, $125, etsy.com
9. Harland Hutch, $4,615, shadesoflight.com
10. Vintage-Style Wire Egg Basket by Gracie Oaks, $31, wayfair.com
11. Swivel Solid Wood Adjustable Height Bar Stools by 17 Stories, $215, wayfair.com
12. Antique Lidded Wooden Crate with Biscuit Advertising, $895, chairish.com