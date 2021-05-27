Q+A: Is a Natural Look Possible With a Metal Roof?

Question:

I am building a little log cabin in a wooded area that gets a fair amount of snow. I love the look that a metal roof gives a cabin, but I’m not really crazy about the bright colors that they seem to come in. Is it possible to get a more natural look?

Answer:

Where cobalt blue, barn red and bright green have been standard metal roof colors for decades, there has been an increased interest in a more organic way to treat a home’s cap. Consider an aged look, like the mottled turquoise and browns of weathered copper or a rusted patina — both of these look fantastic with any shade of log or timber stain. If you want to stick with a more unified appearance, try slate gray or deep bronze, but be sure that it complements the wood tones of your house, as well as the color you choose for your window and door trim. (By the way, depending on the pitch of your roofline, metal is great at shedding snow.)