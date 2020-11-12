Managing Invasive Species in Landscaping

Photo: ©pixelleo

Defined as non-native species that are likely to cause harm to wildlife or an environment, invasive plants sometimes have an appealing look, thanks to flowers or colorful leaves. But according to the U.S. Forest Service , they can get ugly when it comes to their impact on a landscape.

English Ivy



Photo: ©agneskantaruk Photo: ©agneskantaruk

Norway Maple



Photo: ©Emile Photo: ©Emile

Trumpet Vine



Photo: ©douglasmack Photo: ©douglasmack

Reed Canary Grass



Photo: ©MarinoDenisenko Photo: ©MarinoDenisenko

Usually found in wetland environments, reed canary grass tends to thwart wetland preservation efforts because it suppresses other plants. Reduced plant diversity leads to problems like increased insect activity and less food for wildlife. Like the look of tall grasses? Opt for a native grass instead. Bluestem or switchgrass are good non-invasive options.

Chinese Wisteria

Photo: ©Marina Andrejchenko

Butterfly Bush



Photo: ©Lucinda Photo: ©Lucinda

Another option with lovely purple flowers, butterfly bush gets its name from being attractive to pollinators. But it also pushes out native species easily. Good news, though: You can get a version that doesn’t aggressively re-seed everywhere. Look for one called “summer lilac” or buddleia.

Keep It Wild

Photo:©jlmcanally

As gorgeous as wildflowers might be, resist the urge to pick a bunch from a field or ditch and bring them home. Invasive plants are notorious for spreading seeds easily, which is how they take over. Even carrying them into your house might cause seeding in some form (a very serious threat in a log or timber home). If you want to enjoy the beauty of wildflowers safely, take a photo instead.

Get even more log home landscaping ideas here!