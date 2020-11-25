🔍
These Ornaments Are Just Right for Log Cabin Christmas Trees

These festive finds run the spectrum from rustic to totally refined–just like log homes. Add one (or many!) of these to your tree!

Glittering Pinecones

 
 The pinecones will be right at home with your cabin's local flora and fauna! Shop it here: amazon.com
 

Glass-Blown Cabin

A nostalic, shimmering ode the timeless log home. Shop it here: amazon.com
 

National Parks

Whether your cabin is situated near Glacier NP, the Grand Canyon, in the iconic Rocky Mountains, in the shadow of Yosemite or in the Smokies, there’s an ornament for you!
 

Party Canoes

 
Christmas lights give these wooden canoes a festive flair. Shop it here: amazon.com

Black Bear

 

A must-have for woodland cabins! P.S., Check out some of our favorite bear décor finds here. Shop it here: amazon.com
 
 

Campfire

Smokey Bear says this campfire can stay! Shop it here: amazon.com
 

Flocked Pinecones

Have yourself a white Christmas with these snow-day inspired pinecones. Shop it here: amazon.com

Pontoon Boat

The official boat of lake lovers everywhere. Reminisce on sunny lake days all winter long. Shop it here: amazon.com
 
 

Country Breakfast

 
A country breakfast cooked up in a cast iron skillet? We can smell it already! Shop it here: amazon.com
 
 

Wintertime Whimsy

 
Gingham never goes out of style. These whimsical winter-wonderland themed ornaments never will either. Shop it here: amazon.com
 

Woodsy Glam

 
These classic shining globes boast rustic, woodsy details that elevate any tree. Shop it here: amazon.com
