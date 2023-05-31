🔍
Loghome Circ Ad Top Left
FOLLOW US >

Jumping Into June's Home Finds

With the sun shining down and nature blooming with vibrant colors, June offers a perfect chance to bring rejuvenation and charm to your living spaces.

lantern_11868_2023-05-31_09-52
wreath_11868_2023-05-31_09-52
pitcher_11868_2023-05-31_09-52
tray_11868_2023-05-31_09-52
windchime_11868_2023-05-31_09-52
bag_11868_2023-05-31_09-52
lamp_11868_2023-05-31_09-52
cushion_11868_2023-05-31_09-52
barware_11868_2023-05-31_09-52
lighted-umbrella_11868_2023-05-31_09-52

Outdoor Solar Lantern, $40, Amazon

*All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.*

 

With the sun shining down and nature blooming with vibrant colors, June offers a perfect chance to bring rejuvenation and charm to your living spaces. Whether you're creating a serene oasis, embracing entertaining opportunities, or celebrate in the beauty of nature, check out these finds that will transform your log home space.

 

1. Outdoor Solar Lantern, $40, Amazon

2. Yellow Lemon Blossom Wreath, $48, Kirkland's

3. Rattan-Wrapped Pitcher, $68, Anthropologie

4. Beaded Wood Round Fern Tray, Set of 2, $78, Antique Farm House

5. Personalized Family Tree Chime, $95, Uncommon Goods

6. Lauren's Cooler Tote Bag, Sage Stripe, $99, One King's Lane

7. 35in Ceramic Beach Grove Table Lamp, $100, Home Goods

8. Bold Stripe Indoor/Outdoor French Floor Cushion, $130, Target

9. Harbour Woven Barware Collection, $49+, Pottery Barn

10. Rectangular Lighted Market Umbrella, $127, Wayfair

 

See more June decor on Timber Home Living and Cabin Life!

5D_9458_BillMathews_11868_2023-05-30_09-48
Stacking the Deck at Your Log Home
NewEnergyWorks-besthouse-greatroom-2-photo-c-ScottHemenway_11868_2023-05-05_16-27
Joining the Culture Club
rope-wrapped-orbs-decorative-garland-1-xl_11868_2023-05-02_11-08
Make Decorating for May a Breeze
il_1588xN.3095322594_81hl_11868_2023-05-02_09-52
Mother's Day Gifts for the Mom in Your Life
Diamond-House-426_TNPC_11868_2023-04-26_09-16
The Counter Argument
Wood-And-Metal-Bee-Honeycomb-Tray-17.25'D_11868_2023-04-03_14-51
Hop into April with Spring Decor Finds

Editor's Picks

All products featured are carefully reviewed and selected by our editors. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a commission from qualifying purchases.

Subscribe Now + Get 2 Free Gifts!