Jumping Into June's Home Finds

*All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.*
With the sun shining down and nature blooming with vibrant colors, June offers a perfect chance to bring rejuvenation and charm to your living spaces. Whether you're creating a serene oasis, embracing entertaining opportunities, or celebrate in the beauty of nature, check out these finds that will transform your log home space.
1. Outdoor Solar Lantern, $40, Amazon
2. Yellow Lemon Blossom Wreath, $48, Kirkland's
3. Rattan-Wrapped Pitcher, $68, Anthropologie
4. Beaded Wood Round Fern Tray, Set of 2, $78, Antique Farm House
5. Personalized Family Tree Chime, $95, Uncommon Goods
6. Lauren's Cooler Tote Bag, Sage Stripe, $99, One King's Lane
7. 35in Ceramic Beach Grove Table Lamp, $100, Home Goods
8. Bold Stripe Indoor/Outdoor French Floor Cushion, $130, Target
9. Harbour Woven Barware Collection, $49+, Pottery Barn
10. Rectangular Lighted Market Umbrella, $127, Wayfair