1. Denim Stripe Duvet Cover Set
Includes duvet cover and two pillow shams (one for twin), starting at $44.95, simons.com.
2. Modern Denim Fabric Shower Curtain
From MKHERT, 72" height (available in four widths), starting at $25.00, walmart.com.
3. Denim Throw Pillows by Sosweet
Available in a variety of sizes and patterns, starting at $23.99, society6.com.
4. Repurposed Blue Jeans Rug
Available in various sizes, starting at $50, " href="https://www.dpbolvw.net/click-100156076-11557584?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.overstock.com%2FHome-Garden%2FBlue-Jeans-Repurposed-Denim-30x50-Rug-26-x-3%2F21505349%2Fproduct.html%3Fopre%3D1<script%20src="https://ad.atdmt.com/i/t.js;adv=11162200872073;ec=11162201770353;c.a=11557584;s.a=100156076;p.a=100156076;a.a=11557584;" async>" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-mce-selected="1">overstock.com.
5. Upcycled Denim Potholders
Available in a variety of designs, $24.95 for set of two, etsy.com (DeMasterDesigns).
6. Denim America Wall Art
Available in multiple formats and sizes, starting at $29.95, elephantstock.com.
7. Maya Accent Chair in Denim
$285, scandesign.com.
8. Upcycled Denim Jeans Drink Coasters
4" in diameter, $20 for set of 4, etsy.com (Buanhandmade).
9. Bleached Denim Ottoman
With brass-tipped wooden legs, call for pricing, modernicaprops.com.
10. Denim Canvas Style Bin
With leather handles, $19, etsy.com. (OHIOSVINTAGE)
