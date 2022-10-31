Home Decor Finds For Your Thanksgiving Celebrations
November holiday celebrations will be a breeze with these home decor and entertaining products.
Thankful Fall Doormat, $12, Etsy
Damask Fabric Tablecloth in Gold, $23, Amazon
Fringed Almond Brown Cotton Table Runner, $55, Crate and Barrel
Fringed Solid Napkin Set in Pumpkin Spice, $14, Amazon
Thankful LED Lighted Table Décor, $75, Wayfair
2 Pack Fall Maple Garland with LED String Light, $17, Amazon
Brown Velvet Mushrooms, $15, World Market
Wood Place Card Holders, 10Pcs, $8, Amazon
Brown Sugar Ceramic Pie Dish, $55, Crate and Barrel
Suzanne Kasler Atelier Antler, $55+, Ballard Designs