Gift Guide 2022: Beach Goers

Whether your gift recipent lives full-time by the water or spends plenty of summers at a vacation home, these finds will bring the warmth of the coast to them year-round.

coordinates-sign_11868_2022-11-29_09-11
picnic-basket_11868_2022-11-29_09-11
ornament_11868_2022-11-29_09-11
lamp_11868_2022-11-29_09-11
clock_11868_2022-11-29_09-11
boat-shelf_11868_2022-11-29_09-11
bocce_11868_2022-11-29_09-11
serving-board_11868_2022-11-29_09-11
paddle-hooks_11868_2022-11-29_09-11
fish-drinkware_11868_2022-11-29_11-51

Personalized Driftwood Sign, $65+, Etsy

 

*All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.*

 

Untitled-6_11868_2022-11-22_08-05
