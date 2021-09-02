The Ultimate Guide to Log and Timber Home Ceilings

Read on to learn the ins and outs of six of the most fitting ceiling treatments you’ll find in a log or timber home.

Photo: Roger Wade

Tray

Used as a flat ceiling treatment, the tray is a two-tiered ceiling where the perimeter is at least 9 feet high with a central inset section raised about a foot higher than the perimeter. It’s an affordable way to give a room a little extra height and architectural interest. Boost the effect with ambient rope lighting, layers of crown molding and barnwood or a contrasting paint color at the deepest part of the tray.

Perfect places to put it:

Bedrooms — particularly the master — benefit from the extra drama a tray ceiling provides.



Photo: Custom Timber Frames

Traditional Vault

Cathedral, ribbed, fanned, domed and barreled (which we’ll discuss in more depth in a minute) — this common ceiling treatment may have its roots in Medieval architecture and Romanesque churches, but it’s right at home in modern log and timber residences. To accentuate the exceptional detail of a vaulted ceiling, stain the trusses a rich dark color against a paler shade of wood.

Perfect places to put it:

No surprise the great room is the most frequent place to show off the vaulted ceiling, but dining rooms, bedrooms and screened-in porches are other areas to consider raising the roof this way.



Home: Honest Abe Log Homes, Photo: Brandon Malone

Barrel Vault

Perfect places to put it:

This unique ceiling deserves a special spot in the house. Consider a wine cellar , a dramatic master bath or the front entryway roof to greet guests with style.



Custom Timber Log Homes photo by Joseph Hilliard

Coffered

to install it right.

Perfect places to put it:

Kitchens, dining rooms and home offices or libraries all benefit from the warmth and richness coffered ceilings convey.



Home by Kenneth T. Parsons Construction, LLC; Photo by Joseph Hilliard

Beamed

Like vaulted ceilings, log and timber homes are no strangers to exposed beams overhead — especially quaint cabins, post-and-beam chalets and lodge-style houses. Where coffered ceilings are laid out on a grid, beamed ceilings are linear and less intricate. The beams are often structural, but they don’t have to be. In fact, if you love the look but want to save money, you can apply non-structural or even faux beams to emulate the treatment at a reduced cost.

Perfect places to put it:

Beamed ceilings are right at home in every room of a log or timber abode. They are a classic way to accentuate the ceiling in a rustic residence.



Photo: Bill Matthews

Sloped

Perfect places to put it:

A brilliant way to capture some extra living space for secondary bedrooms on the uppermost floor, converted attic-space rooms and lofts, as well as hobby rooms, home theaters and art studios.

Photo: Edgewood / Check out that mural on the drywall!



What to Do With Drywall It’s common to see a timber frame or log home ceiling encased in tongue-and-groove paneling or simply painted white. But what if you’re looking for something uncommon for your own home? Drywall is a blank canvas — bring it to life with one of these four exceptional options.

Mural.

Whether it’s a nature scene like the one found in the cozy cabin above or an ornate religious fresco, the bare white walls often found on a log or timber home ceiling deserve a little attention.

Venetian Plaster.

The difference between Venetian plaster and the ordinary variety lies in the limestone and sometimes even marble dust in the mix. It creates a distinctive mottled look that has a lot of movement without bold color. Like its name implies, it does give a space an Italian flair, and it can be a little overwhelming if you’re not careful. For the best results in a log or timber home, stick with soft shades of white, cream or tan.

Ombre Paint.

Since you probably plan to paint your ceiling anyway, why not give it some personality? Ombre is a technique in which the color progressively changes from dark to light in the same color tone — for instance, a gradient from dark midnight blue to medium ocean to pale sky — and is fairly easy and forgiving for a DIYer to tackle.

Tin.

A pressed-tin ceiling is a perfect complement to farmhouse style and a fun alternative to a tongue-and-groove wood treatment. Plus, its reflective properties are a great way to amplify the light in a space.