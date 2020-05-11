Your Guide to Wood (And Wood-Look!) Flooring

Waterproof Hardwood

A game-changer in the world of wood flooring, the industry’s most innovative brands are now offering hardwoods that are actually waterproof, not just water resistant, thanks to breakthrough technology, such as hydrophobic sealant applied to a thick hardwood veneer wrapped around a waterproof core. Combined, these materials allow you to enjoy the beauty of hardwoods in your kitchen, mudroom and bathrooms — worry-free.



Cost: Prices vary by manufacturer and location.

Get the Look! Winslow Hill Maple Day Dream by Aquadura H20, Flooring America, flooringamerica.com.