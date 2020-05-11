🔍
FOLLOW US >
  1. Home
  2. Articles
  3. Design Your Log Home
  4. Your Guide to Wood (And Wood-Look!) Flooring

Your Guide to Wood (And Wood-Look!) Flooring

What’s new — and tried-and-true — in the world of wood and wood-look flooring.

Written by Suzanna Logan

Waterproof Hardwood

A game-changer in the world of wood flooring, the industry’s most innovative brands are now offering hardwoods that are actually waterproof, not just water resistant, thanks to breakthrough technology, such as hydrophobic sealant applied to a thick hardwood veneer wrapped around a waterproof core. Combined, these materials allow you to enjoy the beauty of hardwoods in your kitchen, mudroom and bathrooms — worry-free.

Cost: Prices vary by manufacturer and location. 

Get the Look! Winslow Hill Maple Day Dream by Aquadura H20, Flooring America, flooringamerica.com.

Waterproof_Aquadura_Winslow-Hill-Maple-Day-Dream_MEDRES_8542_2020-05-11_15-11 Solid_Bruce-NaturalChoice_Oak_Walnut_C5031LG_8542_2020-05-11_15-11 Bruce-BlacksmithsForge_Birch_Embers_EBBF72L02W-2_8542_2020-05-11_15-11 Vinyl_Armstrong_8542_2020-05-11_15-11 Laminate_REPEL-Laminate_Grand-Vista_Township_8542_2020-05-11_15-11
 
See also: 6 Flooring Ideas for a Stylish, Sturdy Log Home

Steal a Few Design Tips From This Rustic Great ...

The Importance of Log Profiles in Design

Containers for Edible Gardens of Any Size

21 Ways to Add Country Charm to Your Home

2020 Spring & Summer Virtual Home Show

Using Moss for Low-Maintenance Landscaping