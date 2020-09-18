Photo by Laura Buchanan

Five Can't-Miss Details:

1. Mixing materials (in this case, hand-hewn logs, local stone and brushed-cypress board-and-batt) is a surefire way to create today’s coveted homestead vibe.

5. A combination of Austin flagstone, pea gravel and native plants like cactus, provide the ultimate low-maintenance landscape.

See also: Find even more log home outdoor entertaining inspiration here!

House by Chas Architects and Hearthstone Homes2. The property’s L-shaped layout creates the perfect spot for a fireside chats. Comfy Adirondack chairs keep the conversation going late into the evening.3. Lighting is the key to a good outdoor impression. Here, wall sconces on both the log guest house and the main house are enhanced by uplighting at the base of a majestic live-oak tree.4. Shed-roofs and dormers clad in either standing-seam metal or architectural asphalt shingles usher heavy rain away from the walls.