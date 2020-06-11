The Log & Timber Home Show Is Back For Fall 2020

The Log & Timber Home Show is excited to announce their upcoming Fall 2020 show season. You can look forward to meeting up with leading manufacturers and builders face to face to ask questions, view floor plans onsite, attend workshops presented by the experts, and so much more.See what The Log & Timber Home Show has been up to during the off-season in this video below. From building socially distanced showroom floors that benefit all attendee's safety to the show's new virtual show compenant that allows early access to workshop information and connecting with the exihibitors in advance of the show, it is no doubt that The Log & Timber Home Show is geared up for another succesful show season where your dream can shape into reality.