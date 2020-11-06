🔍
Essentials for the Coziest Guest Room Ever

Transform your log home’s guest bedroom into a serene sanctuary with these finds:

*All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.
 

An On-Theme Candle

This ‘Trilogy’ candle layers the best of beloved cabin scents: evening bonfire, oudwood and woodsmoke. Plus, the signature HearthWick Flame creates a soothing crackle sound. Shop it: amazon.com
 

A Crazy Cozy Blanket

This on-theme blanket boasts a woodland inspired design and super-soft Sherpa fleece. Shop it: amazon.com
 

A Tidy Trash Bin

Give guests a convenient spot to stash their trash. Shop it: amazon.com
 

A Wake-Up Call

This alarm clock won’t make waking up early any easier, but it sure does look good. Shop it: amazon.com  
 

Extra Towels

A stack of freshly laundered towels will make the guest space feel like a spa getaway. Shop it: amazon.com
 

A Full-Length Mirror

Easy to forget in guest rooms, hard to live without! Shop it: amazon.com
 

A Tissue Box

This dual tissue-box-meets-organizer is perfect for nightstands. Shop it: amazon.com
 

Reading Material

We have a few ideas.... Subscribe here.

