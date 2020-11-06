*All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.
An On-Theme Candle
This ‘Trilogy’ candle layers the best of beloved cabin scents: evening bonfire, oudwood and woodsmoke. Plus, the signature HearthWick Flame creates a soothing crackle sound. Shop it: amazon.com
A Crazy Cozy Blanket
This on-theme blanket boasts a woodland inspired design and super-soft Sherpa fleece. Shop it: amazon.com
A Tidy Trash Bin
Give guests a convenient spot to stash their trash. Shop it: amazon.com
A Wake-Up Call
This alarm clock won’t make waking up early any easier, but it sure does look good. Shop it: amazon.com
Extra Towels
A stack of freshly laundered towels will make the guest space feel like a spa getaway. Shop it: amazon.com
A Full-Length Mirror
Easy to forget in guest rooms, hard to live without! Shop it: amazon.com
A Tissue Box
This dual tissue-box-meets-organizer is perfect for nightstands. Shop it: amazon.com
Reading Material
We have a few ideas.... Subscribe here
.