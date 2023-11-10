🔍
Loghome Circ Ad Top Left
FOLLOW US >

A New Approach to HVAC for Log Homes

In homes where mechanicals have to fit into a tight or difficult space, or in a log home where concealing ducts can be more challenging, high-velocity HVAC systems offer a compelling solution.

 

AdobeStock_66338212_11868_2023-11-10_09-48
  Photo by Christian Delbert / AdobeStock

 

A standard forced-air HVAC system takes up a lot of space – both in terms of the unit and the ductwork required to get the conditioned air to your rooms. Opting for a high-velocity HVAC is a game changer.

“A high velocity HVAC is one-third the size of a conventional system, as is the flexible tubing — traditional bulky ducts are eliminated,” says Scott Intagliata, chief marketing officer and co-owner of Unico, a leading manufacturer of these systems. “It can fit anywhere.”

In homes where mechanicals have to fit into a tight or difficult space, or in a log home where concealing ducts can be more challenging, high-velocity HVAC systems offer a compelling solution. Couple this compact equipment with their exceptional performance (they have a leak rate of less than 3 percent compared to 20 to 30 percent for a standard forced-air unit) and super-quiet operation, they just make sense. As Scott says, “Our system fits your design — you don’t have to design your home to fit our system.”

 

See Also: How to Plan Your New Log or Timber Home's Electrical Needs

AdobeStock_239864086_11868_2023-09-11_09-45
Easy Ways to Go Green
45_Coventry_Ducharme_ExteriorBackDusk2_11868_2023-07-06_08-45
Dirt to Done: Finally Home
HEARTH1004WENDLAND-168_11868_2023-06-15_10-26
Take It to the Top With These Roofing Ideas
IMG_0442_11868_2023-05-10_14-48
Dirt to Done: Home Smarts
high-fliers-Shutterstock.com_595659932_11868_2023-03-02_09-53
Be Wise As You Downsize
AdobeStock_257178277_11868_2023-02-17_13-40
How to Start a Truly Organic Garden
Subscribe Now + Get 2 Free Gifts!