A New Approach to HVAC for Log Homes

A standard forced-air HVAC system takes up a lot of space – both in terms of the unit and the ductwork required to get the conditioned air to your rooms. Opting for a high-velocity HVAC is a game changer.

“A high velocity HVAC is one-third the size of a conventional system, as is the flexible tubing — traditional bulky ducts are eliminated,” says Scott Intagliata, chief marketing officer and co-owner of Unico, a leading manufacturer of these systems. “It can fit anywhere.”

In homes where mechanicals have to fit into a tight or difficult space, or in a log home where concealing ducts can be more challenging, high-velocity HVAC systems offer a compelling solution. Couple this compact equipment with their exceptional performance (they have a leak rate of less than 3 percent compared to 20 to 30 percent for a standard forced-air unit) and super-quiet operation, they just make sense. As Scott says, “Our system fits your design — you don’t have to design your home to fit our system.”