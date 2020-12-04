6 Must-Have Design Features for Your Forever Home

For interior designers like Kathleen Jennison , “aging in place” is an often-heard term that refers to people being able to live comfortably in their home as long as possible. “After all, you don’t want to outgrow your biggest investment,” she says. “With proper planning, you can begin to think of these modifications before they are needed.”

1. Motorized Window Treatments

2. Easily Operable Windows

3. Deep Base Cabinet Drawers

Most kitchens have a row of upper cabinets that are 12 inches deep and a row of base cabinets that are 24 inches deep. The lower cabinets often have one shallow drawer and two doors with shelves inside. This is difficult to access and a poor use of kitchen space.

4. Walk-in Showers

5. Soft Flooring

Luxury vinyl planks (LVP) have a cork underlayment, a bamboo composite center and a vinyl top that mimics wood (seriously, you can’t tell the difference). The great thing about this type of flooring is that it’s soft.

6. Lever Door Handles

With so many seniors wanting to stay in their homes rather than moving to assisted living facilities, there’s an ever-increasing need for accessible housing. Plan now, and be prepared to stay put!

