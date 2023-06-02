*All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.*

It's time to celebrate the father in your life on Father's Day this June 18! Don't be stumped on what to get him, check out our list of ideas for the log-loving dad in your life.

1. Backyard BBQ Box, $47+, Etsy

2. Metal Bottle Cap Bottle Opener Wall Sign & Organizer, $26, Michael's

3. Camping Hammock with Mosquito Net, $34, Amazon

4. Personalized Maple Fillet Cutting Board, $106, Personalization Mall

5. Dual Marinade Prep Tray with Lid, $60, Williams Sonoma

6. Baseball Decanter and Glasses Set, $169, Mark & Graham

7. Personalized Cooler, $90, Etsy

8. Grilled Personal Pizza Maker, $40, Uncommon Goods

9. 100 Hikes Of A Lifetime Book, $148, Graphic Image

10. Portable Camping Grill, $42, Amazon

See more Father's Day gifts on Timber Home Living and Cabin Life!