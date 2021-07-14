10 Dreamy Waterfront Locales, Perfect for Log Homes

Few things are relaxing as time spent at a log or timber home … unless, of course, it’s time spent at a log or timber home on the water. Whether you prefer to sunbathe alongside a placid lake, try your luck at reeling in the big one on the banks of a river or streak across an open waterway in a ski boat, one thing is for shore (we couldn’t resist!) — each of these spots are ready to provide the perfect setting for your new log or timber home.
Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire
Spring-fed Lake Winnipesaukee promises year-round fun. With towns surrounding the largest of New Hampshire’s lakes, there is entertainment aplenty, from old-fashioned boardwalks and antique stores to restored mills, plus more refined offerings, such as art galleries and fine restaurants. Layers of mountains serve as the backdrop of this stunning natural setting, so if you prefer your water frozen, this is the spot for you. Ice fishing, skiing and snowmobiling are favorite winter-weather activities, while leaf-peeping is swoon-worthy in the fall.
Why we love it: With four full seasons to enjoy, no matter the time of year, you’ll have the perfect view from your great room windows.
Learn more: lakesregion.org/lake-winnipesaukee
Pamlico County, North Carolina
Why we love it: You’ll find property aplenty at prices that won’t break the bank.
Learn more: visitnc.com/listing/vBdD/pamlico-county-heritage
Lakemont, Georgia
skiing to kayaking. Neighboring Clayton creates an attractive town-and-country mix, with its thriving funky-quaint downtown district, which includes an ample variety of restaurants, shops, art galleries and more.
Why we love it: You won’t find any pretense here: From the food to the hospitality, it’s simple southern living at its finest. All you’ll need to complete your log or timber home lifestyle is a rocking chair and a glass of sweet tea.
Learn more: exploregeorgia.org/city/lakemont
Murrells Inlet, South Carolina
Why we love it: The area’s storied past includes being a one-time lair for the infamous pirate Blackbeard. Today, it’s known as the “Seafood Capital of South Carolina.” (After all, you’ll need fuel for your home planning and building!)
Learn more: visitmyrtlebeach.com/plan/neighborhoods/murrells-inet/
Hot Springs, Arkansas
Why we love it: Offering more than the usual boating and fishing on the river and nearby Lake Hamilton, the area is known for its mineral-rich, healing waters and public bathhouses, bringing new dimension to “weekends on the water.”
Learn more: hotsprings.org
Grand Haven, Michigan
If all of the waterfront locales in the Great Lakes regions were gems, Grand Haven might be the crown jewel. Situated on the eastern shore of Lake Michigan, it has earned the nickname, “Coast Guard City, USA” proving that water isn’t just a recreational activity here, it’s a way of life.
Why we love it: The area’s historic charm — which is bolstered by nostalgic storefronts and a bustling waterfront walkway that ends at an iconic red lighthouse — make it the perfect backdrop for a log or timber frame home.Learn more: visitgrandhaven.com
Lake Travis, Texas
They say everything is bigger in Texas, and that goes for Lake Travis in Texas’ famed Hill Country. With 270 miles of shoreline, you’ll never feel cramped even on the busiest summer weekends, and you may even be able to snag a frontage property without a neighbor in sight.
Why we love it: Other log and timber frame homes dot the water’s edge, so you’ll feel right at home on this laid-back stretch of shoreline where every day feels like a vacation.
Learn more: laketravis.com
Talbot County, Maryland
This slice of land on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is so pretty it feels like a postcard come to life. In addition to 600 miles of heavenly Chesapeake Bay waterfront perfect for crabbing, boating and fishing, you’ll find a smattering of walkable villages oozing both Old World charm and a vibrant community life.
Learn more: tourtalbot.org
Clallam County, Washington
The range of natural discoveries possible in this single northernmost section of the Olympic Peninsula feel wild, primordial — even other-worldly. Hidden coves and tide pools brimming with sea life, snow-capped peaks, drifted-covered beaches, towering evergreens and stretches of bucolic farmland all can be found in this incredibly diverse coastal region.
Learn more: olympicpeninsula.org/about-us
Flathead Valley, Montana
Why we love it: Full days of outdoor fun make coming back to your log or timber home that much sweeter.
Learn more: visitmt.com