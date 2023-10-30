What Should I Consider for a Multi-Generational Home?

Home by Modern Rustic Homes ; Photo courtesy Modern Rustic Homes

Q: In addition to an all-ages-access floor plan, what other considerations do you recommend for a multi-generational home?

A: Age-appropriate amenities and material selections are key. Michael Grant, a principal and designer with Modern Rustic Homes has this to say about a multi-gen project they recently designed and built:

“The materials we chose on the terrace level were specified to withstand the wear and tear of kids at play and snack time: luxury vinyl plank (LVP) floors and quartz countertops are both waterproof and hygienic. The boys’ bedrooms boast built-in bunks, each equipped with a task light, power outlet and USB ports. The ‘game room’ was outfitted with microwave oven, undercounter refrigerator, big-screen TV and plenty of room for board games, Ping Pong or pool tables.

“The main level provides a higher level of finishes, with European white oak floors, a beautiful stone fireplace with built-in bookcases and heavy timber rafter and beam ceilings.

“Because it’s a family getaway, storage is a big deal. Plenty of consideration has been given to the pantry, laundry areas (each level has its own for convenience) and ‘toy’ storage (e.g., mountain bikes, four-wheelers, kayaks and canoes).

“Overall, the design is definitively modern rustic with a heavy emphasis on durable finishes, comfortable spaces and the ability to separate when needed.”

