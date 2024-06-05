The Reader Favorite Floor Plans You Can't Miss



When we survey our Log & Timber Home Living readers or dig into what they’re looking at online, floor plans inevitably rise to the top of the list. It’s no surprise, because whether you’re shopping for a home, designing one from scratch or even remodeling an existing house, these plans showcase the limitless layout possibilities of log and timber home architecture.

The following eight plans, ranging from tiny camps to expansive manses, are capturing our readers’ imaginations the most.



The Rangely by Moosehead Cedar Log Homes

Photo and plan courtesy of Moosehead Cedar Log Homes

Photo and plan courtesy of Moosehead Cedar Log Homes

1,200

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 Full

What Makes it a Favorite: It’s easy to see why this is one of the most viewed plans on loghome.com. Thanks to exceptional spatial planning, the Rangely manages to pack three very spacious bedrooms into its diminutive design. Plus, its smaller scale and square footprint help to keep construction costs down. The care with which Moosehead designed the home shines through, from the deep front porch that runs the length of the facade to the pitched roof that gives the interior volume and livability.



The Orford by Timber Block Custom Homes

Photo and plan courtesy of Timber Block Custom Homes

Photo and plan courtesy of Timber Block Custom Homes

1,986

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 2 Full, 1 Half

What Makes it a Favorite: Single-level homes are in demand, but that doesn’t mean the house has to feel like a long, linear ranch. The essence of Craftsman style — both in the exterior elevation and the layout — lies at the heart of this charming timber bungalow. With all the rooms on one floor, it’s easy living at its finest. Small bump-outs here and there lend architectural interest. Plus, the relationship of the rooms flows logically within its compact footprint, and having only one short hallway means that nearly every inch of its 1,900 square feet is used to the max.



The Monticello by Honest Abe Log Homes

Photo and plan courtesy of Honest Abe Log Homes

Photo and plan courtesy of Honest Abe Log Homes

624

Bedrooms: 1

Baths: 1 Full

What Makes it a Favorite: There’s just something irresistible about tiny homes, and this teeny log cabin packs a punch, from its all-encompassing front porch to the Dutch-gable nod to its roofline. Inside, the straightforward layout doesn’t mess around either. The entire first floor is devoted to common space while the loft is the perfect perch for a bedroom. Couple all this with the cathedral ceiling in the living area, and it’s easy to see how this petite pad can serve its occupants in style.



The Jackson II by Wisconsin Log Homes

Photo and plan courtesy of Wisconsin Log Homes

Photo and plan courtesy of Wisconsin Log Homes

Photo and plan courtesy of Wisconsin Log Homes

Photo and plan courtesy of Wisconsin Log Homes

5,808

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 5 Full, 2 Half

What Makes it a Favorite: Stop-and-stare curb appeal is undoubtedly what draws people to this home, but it’s the intricate design that keeps them interested. Far from conventional, it integrates a number of bump-outs — even an octagonal turret — to create a singular experience. Among the design’s unique features: the kitchen’s double counter- seating areas, the dramatic staggered entryway (complete with porte cochere) and the expansive owners’ wing. The plan not only elevates the idea of a modern log home, it challenges it.



The Wood River by PrecisionCraft Log & Timber Homes

Photo and plan courtesy of PrecisionCraft Log & Timber Homes

Photo and plan courtesy of PrecisionCraft Log & Timber Homes

2,561

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 Full, 1 Half

What Makes it a Favorite: When readers spy the stately facade of this timber-and-stone home, they’re a little surprised that it’s only 2,561 square feet. Part of this can be attributed to the fact that it’s entirely on one floor, making it feel grand. Three generously sized bedrooms (with the primary being enhanced by its own fireplace) give all occupants room to spread out, and the addition of a dedicated office/den is perfect for today’s WFH environment.



The Mountaineer by Coventry Log Homes

Photo and plan courtesy of Coventry Log Homes

Photo and plan courtesy of Coventry Log Homes Photo and plan courtesy of Coventry Log Homes

Photo and plan courtesy of Coventry Log Homes



567

Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 1 Full

What Makes it a Favorite: If you want to talk about a tiny home that’s captured people’s attention, the classic “Mountaineer” cabin is it. The fact that the design packs two dedicated bedrooms and a loft into 567 square feet – while still leaving plenty of gathering room in the kitchen/living/dining combo is exceptional. The key is swapping out stairs for a ladder, eliminating the dead space created by a staircase. This place is the perfect cabin for a hunting retreat, waterfront getaway or anyone looking to live minimally.



The Clayton by Honest Abe Log Homes

Photo and plan courtesy of Honest Abe Log Homes

Photo and plan courtesy of Honest Abe Log Homes

1,726

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 Full

What Makes it a Favorite: At a convenient 1,726 square feet, this home was designed for efficiency and aging in place. Based on the design of the log cabins built by the early settlers, the Clayton is a classic log home with plenty of modern functional features. The primary bedroom, living room, dining room, kitchen and full bathroom are on the first floor, while upstairs, two bonus rooms and a full bathroom provide flex space for sleeping, hobbies or whatever suits its owners’ needs. In fact, this base layout is so popular, it’s spawned a host of variations.



Sunapee by MossCreek

Photo and plan courtesy of Mosscreek

Photo and plan courtesy of Mosscreek

6,321

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 3 Full, 1 Half

What Makes it a Favorite: Named for the sparkling lake for which it was initially designed and built, this plan is perfect for owners who wants to surround themselves with sophistication and rugged, natural materials at the same time. Five bedrooms, including a massive primary suite with private office and deck, are perfect for large families or hosting a slew of overnight guests. But the spot that captures everyone’s eye is the fantastic screened-in porch with outdoor fireplace. The dining room’s retractable window wall opens wide to create true indoor/outdoor living — ideal for a timber home.



Still searching for that ideal log, timber or cabin design for you? Visit the floor plan pages on loghome.com, timberhomeliving.com or cabinlife.com for more options and inspiration.