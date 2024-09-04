This Hybrid Home is the Biggest Catch of All

By Mike Haskew

When John and Cheri Sloane and their children, Chase and Chloe, reeled in a 25-pound carp at their getaway home in the mountains of Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands, it was quite the catch. But for the family of four, it was also just another moment of pure magic provided by their rustic retreat.

“The property had been used as a logging camp in the early 1980s, and there were two ponds they kept filled as a water source in case of a fire,” John explains. “A fire did happen on a Sunday, but no one was there to put it out. So, that was the end of the logging camp. We bought a [fish] stocking kit that was self-sustaining, and it included catfish, bluegill, perch and smallmouth bass. Since then, we’ve caught largemouth bass and carp too.”

No one really knows how the largemouth or carp arrived in the waters of this particular pond, but the memory of that remarkable catch brings smiles to everyone’s face to this day.

The fishing is only one of the many pleasures the Sloanes have found in the mountains of western Pennsylvania since their journey began more than 10 years ago. In 2012, they began the hunt for a suitable tract of land, seeking a location that offered just about anything a discerning family might want in the way of recreation. John and Cheri found their spot in an 11-acre tract in Laurel Highlands which boasted expansive mountain views, vibrant forests, ponds and streams. Ideal for their vision of a complete family vacation locale, the next step was to design and build their dream home upon the land: a log-and-timber jewel.

After attending a log home show at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania, the couple chose to partner with Hochstetler Log Homes, a family business started nearly 40 years ago in Loudonville, Ohio.

“We found Hochstetler about the same time that we found the land,” John recalls. “Everything fell into place really easily and quickly. It was all customized for us. We met with their architect and [showed him] the typical drawings on the back of the napkin for the floor plan we wanted, along with some ideas from magazines. We knew we wanted a timber-and-log-home feel, and their architect drew it up like he could read our minds.”

John attests that the first draft of the floor plan captured about 95 percent of what they had envisioned — all it needed was a few tweaks. The result? A 6,000-square-foot stunner that showcases the hallmark craftsmanship of Hochstetler Log Homes, with hand-hewn white pine 12-by-8-inch D-logs with dovetailed corners complemented by a Douglas fir timber structure. Construction began in October 2015, and the Sloanes moved in two years later in December 2017.

Hochstetler’s Doug Coen explains the ranch-style home followed Hochstetler’s standard project course, from initial drafts to the final touches. To bring it all together, the Sloanes selected one of the multiple builders suggested by Hochstetler.

“We like to give our customers options from at least two of our builders, and they chose John Crippin and C&S Construction of Tunnelton, West Virginia,” shares Doug.

The choice immediately proved itself a good match. “They were wonderful,” John reflects. “C&S did it all with their small crew and to the highest standard you can imagine. Nothing was ever a problem for John Crippin. The people with C&S had amazing skill, and John was everything you hope for in a contractor.”

Doug echoes the praise: “One thing really stood out. When it was under construction, we went to the site, and I was particularly impressed with the meticulous craftsmanship of the builder. Everything was so square, and the screws, logs and such were right on. John is an artist.”

Today, the finished home is indeed a work of art. The 6,000-square-foot house includes a great room with a floor-to-ceiling river rock fireplace, a kitchen with granite countertops and rustic alder wood cabinets, plus a dining room, pantry, arcade, theater, gym, library and six bedrooms, including a bunk room that sleeps nine.

In addition to the main home, the property boasts a pool house, an indoor swimming pool, a wood shop, a fishing pavilion, a tennis court and shooting range. All that, and it’s still something of a work in progress: the family’s future plans include a combination breezeway, sitting area and mudroom to connect the main house to the pool house.

Situated just about an hour away from the family’s primary residence in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, the getaway transports the family far from the banalities of daily life. Here, the Sloanes reel in the biggest catch of all: the chance to slow down and enjoy family time surrounded by nature.



Home Details





Square footage: 6,000

Bedrooms: 6

Baths: 4 full, 1 half

Log & Timber Provider: Hochstetler Log Homes

