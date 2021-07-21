Home by StoneMill Log & Timber Homes



Photo: Courtesy of StoneMill Log & Timber Homes

It’s easy to catch the log home bug. Just ask the Washington, D.C., couple who, after visiting a friend’s log home in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, itched to have one of their own.

After a hectic work week, they wanted a place to unwind that was a manageable drive from home but felt a world away. And when that much anticipated day came as they pronounced they’d become log homeowners themselves, they made two key decisions: They chose a parcel of land with a large pond and rolling hills in Adams County, Pennsylvania (about a 90 minute drive from D.C.), and they selected Knoxville, Tennessee-based StoneMill Log & Timber Homes to draft and craft the house.

Everything about the home transports you back in time without sacrificing modern conveniences. It’s definitely a place to decompress and let stress melt away.

The Low Down

“This design was specifically catered to the lay of the land — from the architecture of the area to the view that the clients were trying to take advantage of,” explains Mathew Sterchi, StoneMill’s vice president of sales and marketing. From the start, the owners’ priorities were clear: Stay true to the local vernacular and capitalize on the lakefront location. “Every architectural design feature is rooted in those principles,” he says.



Photo: Courtesy of StoneMill Log & Timber Homes

The Inside Scoop

Starting with a stock plan has advantages. It’s easier to visualize what you like about a layout and what you’d prefer to customize to fit the needs of daily family life.

Fired Up.

With six fireplaces in the house, including hearths in the office, master bedroom and a secondary bedroom upstairs, residents and guests never have cold feet. It’s also a nod to the 1700s Pennsylvania farmhouse feel the owners were after.

Room to Spare.

A guest suite above the garage provides extended-stay friends and family with a private place to call their own.

More a Bird’s Nest Than a Loft.

While the original “Prestwick” plan called for a full loft above the kitchen, these owners downsized the lofted space in favor of a vaulted ceiling in the culinary hub of the home.

Home Details

1. A formal living room just off the foyer re-creates the receiving rooms of Colonial times. It also provides an extra measure of soundproofing for the office.



2. The long, narrow mudroom is strategically sited to create a logical path from the garage to the kitchen, without tracking in unwanted dirt or debris. An enclosed breezeway containing four French doors creates an enchanting gallery effect and opens up the space to the outside.

3. Save for direct access to the home’s small loft and a private fireplace, the upper-level bedrooms are mirror images of each other, sharing a hallway bathroom.

Square Footage: 6,300

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3 full, 1 half

Log & Timber Provider/Designer: StoneMill Log & Timber Homes

