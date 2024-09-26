Presenting ARTISAN HOME



Authenticity.

Timelessness.

Craftsmanship.

These are the hallmarks of an ARTISAN HOME, and in this special issue, we will feature a carefully curated selection of exquisite, high-end residences and destinations that exemplify these qualities. Every property is unique, yet within each you will find a mastery of technique and an eye for artistry.

Expect:

Tours of homes that emphasize wood, stone and other natural building materials, as well as rarefied architecture and exceptional finishing details

Resorts, communities and destinations where these structures abound

An emphasis on architecture and interior design

High-end home products and furnishing collections

Created with the design-conscious reader in mind, every page offers a showcase of vibrant photography and an intimate look at the details behind the world’s most magnificent homes.

With its sophisticated look and feel, ARTISAN HOME is much more than a magazine — it’s a collector’s edition that you will display proudly and revisit for years to come.

