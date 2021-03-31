Graphic: Courtesy Perma-Chink Systems, Inc.
Perma-Chink Systems, Inc., the manufacturer of log home chinking and sealants founded in 1981, celebrates 40 years of business this year. To mark the occassion, the iconic industry veteran is rolling out a slogan for the occasion: “Simply Unmatched.”
It all started with a drafty log home in eastern Washington in 1980. Rich Dunstan, president of Perma-Chink Systems, Inc., explained in a recent press release how his neighbor had set out to build a log home, but was plagued by cold winter winds and rain seeping in. After much trial and error, they realized there was no product on the market that could check all the boxes.
“After a number of conversations and experiments, it became apparent that there was no readily available product that could seal the gaps, look like authentic chinking, and last more than a few months,” Rich says. “After literally months of trial and error, it became apparent that if we were going to design a material that would be acceptable, we would have to design it ourselves.”
In 1981, Perma-Chink Systems, Inc. changed the log home industry with one product. As they put it, “Perma-Chink Log Home Chinking looked like authentic mortar but stretched and flexed to accommodate log movement while maintaining a tight seal for the life of the house.” Now, 40 years later, they offer a broad spectrum of products–specialized sealers, stains, finishes, preservatives and cleaners–all made for the unique needs of log homes.
“I am humbled that Perma-Chink Systems has become a ‘household’ name in the log home industry and is recognized for highest of quality,” says Rich. Here’s to many more decades.
