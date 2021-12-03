🔍
The Most Popular Log Home Floor Plans of 2021

Shopping for the perfect plan? Here's what's inspiring other log home enthusiasts this year:

From pretty and petite weekend cabins to sprawling log lodges, these 10 floor plans showcase just how diverse log home design can be. Whether you’re looking for log home floor plans that are small or large, modern or classic, these 10 plans are worth a look—and your fellow readers agree! In no particular order, here are 10 plans readers simply couldn’t get enough of on loghome.com this year:
 

The Clayton

 
Square Feet: 1,726
With two long porches running the length of the cabin, this plan simply demands a pair of rocking chairs! See it all here.
 

The Wilson

Wilson1_701_2019-12-12_16-10
 
 
Square Feet: 2,100
This plan is named for a creative couple who customized another Hochstetler plan to get their dream home just right—could it be the perfect fit for you too? See the plan here.

 

The Jackson II


 
Square Feet: 5,808
Sprawling porches and spacious entertaining areas are just a few of the perks that come with this plan. Peek inside using the interactive layout here!

 

The Addison

katahdin-addison-exterior_701_2019-12-04_16-51
 
 
Square Feet: 2,354
Love to entertain? This plan, with its unique double-decker gazebo, is the perfect place to gather with family and friends! See for yourself!

 

The Monticello

honest abe monticello exterior
 
Square Feet: 624
With one bedroom and one bathroom, this plan is just right for a cozy weekend escape! Check out the floor plan here and peek inside using the interactive layout.

 

The Klondike

true-north-klondike-exterior_4_2018-02-08_11-40
 
Square Feet: 1,865
This three-bed, two-bath plan is centered around open living spaces, with the kitchen flowing seamlessly into the dining space and great room. See more here!
 
 

The Doe Run

Doe Run Exterior - North Fork Lumber & Log Homes
 
Square Feet: 2,296
This plan offers that classic, rustic cabin charm but dressed up with modern amenities! See the plan here.

 

The Deerfield

wisconsin_deerfield-exterior
 
 
Square Feet: 2,156
Surrounded by 2,156 square feet of covered porches, this plan really embraces indoor-outdoor living! See more here.

 

The Aspen VIII

true-north-aspen-viii-exterior_4_2018-09-06_13-06
 
 
Square Feet: 1,735
Can’t get enough of your property’s views? This plan puts them center stage with an expansive wall of windows to provide panoramic vistas! See it all here.

 

The York

 
Square Feet: 2,107
This plan can be summed up in three words­–simple, spacious and single-level! Want more details? Check it out here.
 
 
 
Still looking? Browse dozens of floors plans of all shapes, styles and sizes here!
