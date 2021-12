The Clayton

The Wilson

The Jackson II

The Addison

The Monticello

The Klondike

The Doe Run

The Deerfield

The Aspen VIII

The York

This plan can be summed up in three words­–simple, spacious and single-level! Want more details? Check it out here

From pretty and petite weekend cabins to sprawling log lodges, these 10 floor plans showcase just how diverse log home design can be. Whether you’re looking for log home floor plans that are small or large, modern or classic, these 10 plans are worth a look—and your fellow readers agree! In no particular order, here are 10 plans readers simply couldn’t get enough of on loghome.com this year:1,726With two long porches running the length of the cabin, this plan simply demands a pair of rocking chairs! See it all here 2,100This plan is named for a creative couple who customized another Hochstetler plan to get their dream home just right—could it be the perfect fit for you too? See the plan here 5,808Sprawling porches and spacious entertaining areas are just a few of the perks that come with this plan. Peek inside using the interactive layout here 2,354Love to entertain? This plan, with its unique double-decker gazebo, is the perfect place to gather with family and friends! See for yourself! 624With one bedroom and one bathroom, this plan is just right for a cozy weekend escape! Check out the floor plan here and peek inside using the interactive layout.1,865This three-bed, two-bath plan is centered around open living spaces, with the kitchen flowing seamlessly into the dining space and great room. See more here 2,296This plan offers that classic, rustic cabin charm but dressed up with modern amenities! See the plan here 2,156Surrounded by 2,156 square feet of covered porches, this plan really embraces indoor-outdoor living! See more here 1,735Can’t get enough of your property’s views? This plan puts them center stage with an expansive wall of windows to provide panoramic vistas! See it all here 2,107