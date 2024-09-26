Goodbye, Dear Friend: A Tribute





Written by Peter Miller, AIA and Log & Timber Home Living Editorial Team



We lost a good friend this summer, a log and timber home industry teacher, practitioner and enthusiastic advocate for what we do. Rob Clutter passed away in August of a heart attack. He was 59.

You’ll remember Rob as the “dean of faculty” at the Log & Timber Home University where he informed and inspired people to dream about, plan and build log, timber and hybrid homes. With firsthand knowledge of construction, a laid-back speaking style and southern charm, Rob helped buyers buy homes from our exhibitors and advertisers. This was when he was full time on Active Interest Media’s Home Group senior management team, teaching me, his then boss, the finer points about log and timber homes. He was a mentor to all of us: Donna Peak, Mari Campbell, Pam Stine, Samantha Watters and Eric Johnson who are thankful for his guidance.

He left AIM’S Home Group to join Honest Abe Log Home’s Eco-Panels business as the Vice President of Sales. In Rob’s “spare time” he gave generously of his time to his community including volunteer work for the Dream Weave Foundation and the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center.

He was a member of the Forest Mill Church, and on Sunday afternoons, Rob enjoyed working with his son Eli to restore antique AMC cars or hiking with his younger son Hudson or attending concerts with his daughter Andie.

One of Rob’s proudest entrepreneurial achievements was founding WMSR-AM radio aka “Thunder Radio” where he hosted “Under the Roof,” a call-in home improvement show. His wife Tiffany currently serves as the WMSR News Director and host of the “Connecting Coffee “program.

Rob is survived by his wife Tiffany, daughters Molie Metts (Sean) and Anderson Clutter; grandchildren Norah Metts, Quintin Metts and Penelope Clutter.

View this message from Honest Abe and EcoPanels – and you’ll get a sense of his importance to our industry and our lives.

He will be missed by our team, the folks at Honest Abe and countless others.



