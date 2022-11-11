Floor Plans for Everyone





Square Footage: 1,300

Log Home Company: Battle Creek Log Homes

Who says square has to be boring? The Walnut’s economical footprint translates into a charmer of a log home. Smart design allows it to pack in three full bedrooms, plus a loft and a ton of storage. A wide deck and cute covered porch allow for expansive outdoor living, and the vaulted great room creates an open, airy feeling inside as well.





Square Footage: 2,155

Log Home Company: Yellowstone Log Homes

The philosophy behind this home is right in its name — it epitomizes craftsmanship and superb design. And while it’s loaded with curb appeal, the good looks don’t stop there. The floor plan reveals itself to you slowly yet boasts the open-concept living that today’s owners are looking for. Bump-outs increase the footprint and lend a cottage flair to the exterior, while the full wraparound porch/deck boosts the living space at a fraction of the cost.





Square Footage: 3,245

Log Home Company: Discovery Dream Homes

The beauty of this four-bedroom plan is the way it makes excellent use of every inch of its already impressive square footage. The three upper-level bedrooms share the floor with a game room and a clever library in lieu of a hall, plus two porches so occupants have easy access to fresh air and views. Likewise, the main level wastes no space on hallways. The path to the garage is a convenient and expansive mudroom; the owners’ suite flows seamlessly from sleeping to bathing and dressing; and rooms in the communal area are wide open to each other — and the outside spaces — creating a convenient and livable plan.





Square Footage: 4,004

Log Home Company: PrecisionCraft Log & Timber Homes & M.T.N Design

Luxury and convenience are the names of the game in this grand plan. Forget his-and-her sinks … this home sports his-and-her bathrooms! The primary suite also has its own fireplace and a private covered porch for quiet mornings over coffee. Family nights are best spent in the dedicated TV room, saving the great room for elegant, commercial-free get togethers. When guests spend the night, they can enjoy their private en suite bedrooms upstairs. And to round it out, the two-car garage offers extra space for your golf cart.





Square Footage: 1,350

Log Home Company: StoneMill Log & Timber Homes

Everything about this home screams classic log cabin, from the square logs with chinking to the steep pitch of the dormered roof to the plan itself. Flexibility is the order of the day, with two dedicated bedrooms and a loft that could easily provide extra sleeping space when the cabin hosts a crowd. The mudroom entryway (with washer/dryer) will keep wet fishing gear and hiking dust from infiltrating the living quarters, which are spacious and seamless, ensuring everyone is part of the conversation.





Square Footage: 3,670

Log Home Company: Wisconsin Log Homes

Designed as a hybrid wood home, the plan offers some refreshingly different elements to a single-story layout, such as the central-core kitchen with rounded island and the sunken, offset living room adjacent to it. Four large bedroom suites are stacked side-by-side to the right, while the primary bedroom has the left flank all to itself (also featuring an arched treatment to the spa-like en suite’s sink configuration).

See Also: 11 Tips to Consider Before Finalizing Your Floor Plan