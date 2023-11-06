Floor Plan Flexibility

From adorable cabins to rambling ranches to stately lodges, if you can dream it, a log home can be it. Let these plans serve as the launch pad to your piece of log home heaven.

Small Plan: Small Package, Big Lifestyle

Photo by Mark Sorenson

Photo by Mark Sorenson

Based on Northeastern Log Homes’ “Sportsman” design, the genius of this diminutive plan lies in its exceptional use of space — especially the upper level. Versatile twin lofts are connected by an open bridge, creating a bright, airy feeling throughout. On the main floor, the primary suite — the only dedicated bedroom in the home — occupies one entire side, while an expansive kitchen resides on the other of this economical layout.

Square Footage: 1,054

Log Home Company: Northeastern Log Homes

Medium Plan: Great Middle Ground

Photo courtesy of Ward Cedar Log Homes



Photo courtesy of Ward Cedar Log Homes

Subtle tweaks transform a simple rectangular plan into something truly special. The full-length covered porch, angled breezeway and offset, three-story garage give the front facade oodles of curb appeal. Inside, tucking the staircase behind the fireplace affords a wide-open great room, as well as a buffer for the main-level owners’ suite. Raising the roof (literally) creates 30-foot-high ceilings downstairs and a soaring, 15-foot-tall ceiling in the upper-level bath to supply the open feeling the owners craved.

Square Footage: 2,630

Log Home Company: Ward Cedar Log Homes

Large Plan: Tailored to a “T”

Photo courtesy of StoneMill Log & Timber Homes

Photo courtesy of StoneMill Log & Timber Homes

Farmhouse flair is the design mantra that pulls this T-shaped floor plan together. In a nod to future-proofing the home, both the primary suite and a second bedroom are smartly situated on the first floor. A private study, with dual access from the bedroom or the exterior, is perfect for today’s WFH culture. The rest of the house is an entertainer’s dream, with a vast great room, an oversized kitchen island and space to sleep a crowd.

Square Footage: 4,399

Log Home Company: StoneMill Log & Timber Homes

Extra-Large Plan: Custom Combo

Photo by Mark Sorenson



Photo by Mark Sorenson

Alchemy was at play during the design phase of this semi-custom plan. By merging two stock plans and adding a few alterations, the layout feels both modern and cozy. In lieu of a defined foyer, the front door opens directly to the living area, setting the stage for a laid-back vibe. The office is strategically placed away from the fray, but its private covered patio lets it feel like a retreat. Downstairs you’ll find plenty of space to both entertain and stash the stuff that comes with life.

Square Footage: 5,100

Log Home Company: Coventry Log Homes

Cabin Plan: Cabin Creative

Photo by Brandon Malone

Photo by Brandon Malone

A testament to how you can expand your space outside your log walls, this plan has more square feet of porch (1,136) than it does indoor living area. The straightforward footprint contains all the essentials, including two dedicated bedrooms. But don’t be misled by its simplicity; the result is a darling and very comfortable log cabin getaway.

Square Footage: 1,109

Log Home Company: Honest Abe Log Homes

Ranch Plan: Bet the Ranch

Photo by Heidi Long



Photo by Heidi Long

The homestead lifestyle has seen a resurgence in recent years, and layouts like this one have fanned those flames of desire. Exhibit A: Three fireplaces, including one in each bedroom establish that sense of days gone by, while the kitchen/dining/great room combination are firmly rooted in modern families’ yearning for open-concept designs. And while 99 percent of the home is on one level, the small loft satisfies the need for a home office, man cave or craft room that’s away from the action.

Square Footage: 2,400

Log Home Company: PrecisionCraft Log & Timber Homes

