Check Out This Hybrid Super Model Home in Tennessee

Between Tennessee’s first capital, Knoxville, and its current capital city, Nashville, rests the Cumberland Plateau town of Crossville, and it’s here where you’ll find an amazing log and timber masterwork you can tour for yourself: the Cambridge model, by Honest Abe Log Homes.

The Low Down

Incorporating both log and timber elements into the home was important to the Honest Abe team, as was the innovative floor plan. “Over time, the expectations of our customers have changed, and these are reflected in the design and style of the Cambridge,” explains company president Josh Beasley.

Created by in-house design veteran Mike Hix, the plan presents two very different looks upon approach. From one side, it is every bit the traditional log home, while the other highlights the timber side of the equation.

“Both facades are eye-catching,” says Josh. “It’s a home that fits into an urban setting as seamlessly as it would in a rural landscape.”

But it’s inside where the magic of this model truly lies, where possibilities become realities and make this design the special place that it is.

The Inside Scoop

The unique V-shaped design affords the home’s dual-entry nature. Once inside, the fireplace’s positioning grounds the great room and recalibrates the otherwise offset space.

Outdoor living is accentuated in this home, as evidenced by the 1,700 square feet of covered porch and deck space incorporated into the plan. A second, external fireplace enhances the fun.

The plan was crafted to support the changes that come with age, including reduced mobility or limited range of reach, without sacrificing beauty.

The sunroom bump-out can easily transform into a studio or office for a home-based business, as it offers exterior access for clients.

The first-floor primary bedroom features a private dressing room/closet combo.

Many log and timber homes boast lofts, but the diamond shape of this space is unique.

A second bedroom suite upstairs offers options to the owner. It can be used as an additional primary bedroom or guest quarters.

Home Details





Square Footage: 2,820

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full, 1 half

Designer & Log/Timber Provider: Honest Abe Log Homes